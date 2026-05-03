Ancient Indian water system: How early India built sustainable and community-driven water solutions?

Mohenjo-Daro, which dates back to about 2500 BCE, was a carefully laid-out city. The element of water figured prominently in this layout. Private wells and bathrooms were installed in houses. These were linked with covered sewers that flowed out to major drainage systems in the streets. In addition, the city had public baths as well.

Chand Baori: Engineering in the desertThe ancient Indian water system demonstrate how ancient civilizations used to manage water in such a professional manner. Without the use of pipelines that have been introduced during later times, civilizations constructed buildings that could store water and serve other purposes. These were designed according to weather patterns and other requirements of the general public.

Ancient Indian water system: A legacy of smart design and community life

Mohenjo-daro: Advanced planning in 2500 BCE