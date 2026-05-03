Astro-Tourism: How India’s night sky became the hottest travel destination

From stargazing to full experiences

Today, Astro-Tourism is much more than simply staring up at the sky. It has become a holistic concept, where places provide facilities like stargazing using telescopes, astrophotography, moonlight meditation, and storytelling about the cosmos.

Hospitality companies are innovating fast. Hotels located in dimmer parts are now featuring their night-time sky views as a significant feature. What used to matter only about where you were staying is no longer the issue.

Where can you go to experience this new travel trend?

Some areas have already experienced massive demands. Places such as Hanle and Spiti Valley are well-known for having some of the best skies that offer excellent opportunities for stargazing, and many times, these organized activities tend to sell out quickly. However, the list continues to expand quickly. Other emerging destinations include Dhordo, Kaza, Munsiyari, Shaheed Dweep, Turtuk, Kalpa, Coorg, and Pench Tiger Reserve.

What are Astro Villages?