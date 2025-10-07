Uttarakhand Tourism Board launches a new astro-tourism initiative to promote responsible travel

Why is this initiative important?

Furthermore, a crucial element of the initiative is to promote dark sky conservation and advocate for responsible travel practices throughout Uttarakhand’s rural and semi-rural regions. The training is scheduled to take place at multiple scenic locations throughout Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Rishikesh, Munsiyari, Ramnagar, Powri Lansdowne, Almora, Kausani and Chopta. Responsible travel is a necessity to ensure that the economic benefits of tourism do not destroy the natural environment of this ecologically sensitive region.

Uttarakhand, being a Himalayan state with high-altitude, remote areas, naturally possesses pristine dark skies. Preserving this resource is vital for the future of astro-tourism. Artificial light at night (ALAN) is a pollutant that severely disrupts the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. It confuses nocturnal animals, interferes with their foraging, mating, and navigation patterns. It can prevent plants from responding correctly to seasonal variations, impacting the wider food chain and habitats.