Uttarakhand Tourism Board launches a new astro-tourism initiative to promote responsible travel

Starscapes, in collaboration with the Uttarakhand Tourism Board (UTTB) and the Tourism & Hospitality Skill Council (THSC), has signed a tripartite agreement to launch the Astro-Tourism Guides Skill Development Program. This program is recognised as India's first state-level astro-tourism skill certification program, setting a model for community-led, responsible tourism.
This fully-funded initiative, supported by the Government of Uttarakhand, is aimed at training and certifying 500 local youths across the state over a period of six months, commencing in October 2025 and continuing through March 2026. The curriculum is specially designed to equip participants with a comprehensive skill-set, including in-depth astronomy knowledge, telescope handling, hospitality management, marketing and local community engagement practices.
Upon successful completion, the trainees will receive a government-certified qualification from the THSC, which is recognized under India’s Skill Development Mission, thereby greatly improving their employment prospects in the tourism sector. The programme's overarching objective is to bolster community-driven tourism by empowering local youths to independently operate as certified guides and support homestay-led tourism models.
Why is this initiative important?
Furthermore, a crucial element of the initiative is to promote dark sky conservation and advocate for responsible travel practices throughout Uttarakhand’s rural and semi-rural regions. The training is scheduled to take place at multiple scenic locations throughout Uttarakhand, including Dehradun, Rishikesh, Munsiyari, Ramnagar, Powri Lansdowne, Almora, Kausani and Chopta. Responsible travel is a necessity to ensure that the economic benefits of tourism do not destroy the natural environment of this ecologically sensitive region.
Uttarakhand, being a Himalayan state with high-altitude, remote areas, naturally possesses pristine dark skies. Preserving this resource is vital for the future of astro-tourism. Artificial light at night (ALAN) is a pollutant that severely disrupts the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. It confuses nocturnal animals, interferes with their foraging, mating, and navigation patterns. It can prevent plants from responding correctly to seasonal variations, impacting the wider food chain and habitats.
