Can travel be the quiet anti-ageing dose in our lives?

Every time you book a flight or start packing your suitcase before a trip, something magical happens. Dopamine shows up uninvited, and even folding clothes feels like part of a movie montage. That little rush of happiness doesn’t just stay for the moment, it sticks around, making you oddly cheerful and weirdly productive than usual. And somehow it becomes the major anti-ageing shot you’ve ever had.
Travelling often brings around the thrill that has been missing in our regular lives. It champions for a change and in that process of excitement, your health seems to get better as well. While obviously it can’t reverse ageing and make you Benjamin Button but it can help youth to cling on to you for a little longer. As per a social researcher Fangli Hu, “Ageing, as a process, is irreversible. While it can't be stopped, it can be slowed down”.
Traveling to a new place feels like drawing in a deep breath of fresh air that everyday life often denies us. Whether it’s climbing misty mountains or walking along a quiet beach, these journeys nourish both mind and body. More times than others, the stupendous beauty of Mother Earth stirs something almost childlike within us, making our hearts flutter with unfiltered joy.
Vast landscapes, towering cliffs, and natural wonders that feel beyond the reach of human imagination often leave us in awe. These moments don’t just please the eyes, they shake something awake within us. And that feeling, my friend, is exactly how travelling can be the agent of anti-ageing.
Today there have been a lot of spiritual travels which helps us contain our peace through travel rituals. Other benefits include the release of fatigue from our body and the movement of muscles to keep us active. As the researcher Fangli Hu states, “This relief helps maintain the body’s metabolic balance and increases the anti–wear-and-tear system’s effectiveness. Organs and tissues can then remain in a low-entropy state”.
So perhaps one promise we can make to ourselves is this: no matter how modest our earnings are, or how tightly routine life seems to hold us, we will still set aside time each year for a journey. Not because travel is a luxury, but because it is nourishment for the soul.