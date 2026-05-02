Can travel be the quiet anti-ageing dose in our lives?

Every time you book a flight or start packing your suitcase before a trip, something magical happens. Dopamine shows up uninvited, and even folding clothes feels like part of a movie montage. That little rush of happiness doesn’t just stay for the moment, it sticks around, making you oddly cheerful and weirdly productive than usual. And somehow it becomes the major anti-ageing shot you’ve ever had.

The science and soul of travel-induced youthfulness

Travelling often brings around the thrill that has been missing in our regular lives. It champions for a change and in that process of excitement, your health seems to get better as well. While obviously it can’t reverse ageing and make you Benjamin Button but it can help youth to cling on to you for a little longer. As per a social researcher Fangli Hu, “Ageing, as a process, is irreversible. While it can't be stopped, it can be slowed down”.

Traveling to a new place feels like drawing in a deep breath of fresh air that everyday life often denies us. Whether it’s climbing misty mountains or walking along a quiet beach, these journeys nourish both mind and body. More times than others, the stupendous beauty of Mother Earth stirs something almost childlike within us, making our hearts flutter with unfiltered joy.