Travel

Are you also posting boarding pass pics for the aesthetics? Here's why it can put you in a risky situation

Sharing boarding pass photos on Instagram may look trendy, but it can quietly expose sensitive travel data to strangers
Posting boarding pass photos on Instagram can reveal far more than you realise
Posting boarding pass photos on Instagram can put your privacy to risk; here's why
Updated on
2 min read

Taking a photo of yourself at the airport, holding your boarding pass, might seem like the ideal way to kick off your adventure. However, sharing boarding pass photos on Instagram may expose much more than just your adventurous side. This seemingly harmless act can easily become a threat to your safety and even pose potential problems once you return home.

Why boarding pass photos on Instagram are more dangerous than they look?

What’s hidden inside the barcode?

It is not just any random bar or QR code. There is an international standard for aviation that carries specific passenger information such as your name, PNR code, the flight details, your seat number, and in some cases, your frequent flyer number. The information is easily decoded using a simple scanner.

How hackers can access your booking?

Using only your last name and PNR, one would gain access to the airline’s booking management system where they will get your itinerary and alter it. The minimum data is enough for certain elements of a booking to be available online. This opens the gate for viewing and misuse of the itinerary.

Real risks: cancellations, seat changes and more

Once inside your booking, a bad actor can:

-Cancel parts of your trip, such as your return flight

-Reassign your seat to an unfavourable one

-Change your meal preference

There have also been instances where strangers have cancelled their return flights after viewing the boarding pass photos on Instagram.

Exposure of personal and financial data

Your reservation may also contain sensitive information, including:

-Partial credit card number

-Passport information and date of birth

-Entire itinerary of travel plans

Such data can be used to commit identity theft, phishing fraud, or theft of loyalty points.

A hidden risk: your empty home

Posting boarding pass photos on Instagram also serves to indicate your absence. Your departure time and expected return date can reveal the duration of your vacancy, making burglaries more likely.

How to share safely

If you insist on posting:

-Block out the barcode entirely with an opaque object.

-Shield the PNR and all associated information.

-Post only once you arrive at your destination or return home.

Security requires awareness of risk. A small step can make a big difference.

 For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

Posting boarding pass photos on Instagram can reveal far more than you realise
Pet box on Vande Bharat: How to book, prices, rules and more
boarding pass photos on Instagram
risks of sharing boarding pass online
boarding pass barcode security
boarding pass privacy risks