Are you also posting boarding pass pics for the aesthetics? Here's why it can put you in a risky situation

How hackers can access your booking?

Using only your last name and PNR, one would gain access to the airline’s booking management system where they will get your itinerary and alter it. The minimum data is enough for certain elements of a booking to be available online. This opens the gate for viewing and misuse of the itinerary.

Real risks: cancellations, seat changes and more

Once inside your booking, a bad actor can:

-Cancel parts of your trip, such as your return flight

-Reassign your seat to an unfavourable one

-Change your meal preference

There have also been instances where strangers have cancelled their return flights after viewing the boarding pass photos on Instagram.

Exposure of personal and financial data

Your reservation may also contain sensitive information, including:

-Partial credit card number

-Passport information and date of birth

-Entire itinerary of travel plans

Such data can be used to commit identity theft, phishing fraud, or theft of loyalty points.