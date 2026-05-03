Are you also posting boarding pass pics for the aesthetics? Here's why it can put you in a risky situation

Taking a photo of yourself at the airport, holding your boarding pass, might seem like the ideal way to kick off your adventure. However, sharing boarding pass photos on Instagram may expose much more than just your adventurous side. This seemingly harmless act can easily become a threat to your safety and even pose potential problems once you return home.
What’s hidden inside the barcode?
It is not just any random bar or QR code. There is an international standard for aviation that carries specific passenger information such as your name, PNR code, the flight details, your seat number, and in some cases, your frequent flyer number. The information is easily decoded using a simple scanner.
How hackers can access your booking?
Using only your last name and PNR, one would gain access to the airline’s booking management system where they will get your itinerary and alter it. The minimum data is enough for certain elements of a booking to be available online. This opens the gate for viewing and misuse of the itinerary.
Real risks: cancellations, seat changes and more
Once inside your booking, a bad actor can:
-Cancel parts of your trip, such as your return flight
-Reassign your seat to an unfavourable one
-Change your meal preference
There have also been instances where strangers have cancelled their return flights after viewing the boarding pass photos on Instagram.
Exposure of personal and financial data
Your reservation may also contain sensitive information, including:
-Partial credit card number
-Passport information and date of birth
-Entire itinerary of travel plans
Such data can be used to commit identity theft, phishing fraud, or theft of loyalty points.
A hidden risk: your empty home
Posting boarding pass photos on Instagram also serves to indicate your absence. Your departure time and expected return date can reveal the duration of your vacancy, making burglaries more likely.
How to share safely
If you insist on posting:
-Block out the barcode entirely with an opaque object.
-Shield the PNR and all associated information.
-Post only once you arrive at your destination or return home.
Security requires awareness of risk. A small step can make a big difference.
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