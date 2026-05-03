What are erceflora vials, which are a must-have for your Vietnam trip?

Erceflora contains Bacillus clausii spores. Spores have the ability to resist stomach acids and heat. This helps in retaining the ratio of good bacteria within the stomach. Probiotics are mainly administered to patients when there is an intestinal disorder or use of antibiotics. Tourists hope that this will prevent diarrhea from eating unknown foods.

This phenomenon is not only prevalent in Vietnam. Visitors going to places like Thailand, the Philippines, and Taiwan have also brought along vials of erceflora. India’s tourists have favoured destinations in Southeast Asia because of favourable visa regulations, coupled with increasing interest.

How to actually protect your gut while travelling?

Even though erceflora vials are highly favoured by travellers, its efficacy cannot be guaranteed because although it helps maintain good gut flora, it does not provide immunity against any diseases associated with foods.