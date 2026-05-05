For many years, visitors have been amazed at the ability of the Ellora Caves to endure. The site is one of the many UNESCO World Heritage sites located near Aurangabad. What has made these caves endure for over 1,500 years? Recent scientific investigations into the caves have shown that the material used to make them durable was quite unique.
There have been certain scientists who undertook this research in order to find out the reason for which the Ellora Caves are in such an excellent state. Using sophisticated methods such as electron microscopy and infrared spectroscopy, they examined samples of the plaster taken from the caves, while comparing them to the samples of cannabis obtained from Jalna and Delhi.
From the results of the study, it can be concluded that about 10% of the plaster compound used in the Ellora Caves is made up of cannabis sativa. Such a composition acts as an effective deterrent against any insect movement, especially since it has been witnessed at the Ajanta site as well.
Hemp was also appreciated by researchers because of its physical benefits. Its sticky and glue properties make it effective at combining with clay and lime, which leads to construction that is sturdy and long-lasting. Thanks to these features, structures made from this material in the Ellora Caves have lasted hundreds of years without deteriorating. Another benefit of hemp is that it keeps warmth, repels fire, and blocks as much as 90% of sounds.
However, despite all these advantages, the use of hemp in modern-day construction faces some legal issues in India, as cannabis is under the purview of the NDPS Act of 1985. Although cannabis is illegal owing to its high level of THC, hemp with low levels of THC up to 0.3% is allowed for certain purposes.
Worldwide, hemp products for building have been increasingly used, such as hempcrete, particularly in England. Hemp is environmentally friendly, fast-growing compared to wood, and absorbs CO2 very rapidly. The discoveries at the Ellora Caves provide archaeological proof of the viability of using hemp for building sustainably.