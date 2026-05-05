What is the secret material that preserved Ellora caves for 1500 years?

For many years, visitors have been amazed at the ability of the Ellora Caves to endure. The site is one of the many UNESCO World Heritage sites located near Aurangabad. What has made these caves endure for over 1,500 years? Recent scientific investigations into the caves have shown that the material used to make them durable was quite unique.

Ellora Caves study uncovers hemp’s role in construction

There have been certain scientists who undertook this research in order to find out the reason for which the Ellora Caves are in such an excellent state. Using sophisticated methods such as electron microscopy and infrared spectroscopy, they examined samples of the plaster taken from the caves, while comparing them to the samples of cannabis obtained from Jalna and Delhi.