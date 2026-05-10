Dubai's new beach opens at Al Mamzar with women-only zones and 24-hour swimming

The Dubai municipality has unveiled a brand-new beach in the city that is located in Al Mamzar, thus taking another step towards the implementation of their plans to improve the coastline into a more advanced place for locals and tourists. The development took place in early May 5 and involves the redevelopment of the area, which includes investment totalling up to 500 million dirhams.

Dubai’s new beach highlights women-only zone, 24-hour swimming and sports upgrades

Women-only zone

At Dubai’s new beach, a special area only meant for ladies has been opened for their relaxation. This area comprises ladies who act as lifeguards and a complete ban on any form of photography and videography. In essence, the area is meant to provide the women with a serene atmosphere in which they can swim.