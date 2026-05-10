Dubai's new beach opens at Al Mamzar with women-only zones and 24-hour swimming

The Dubai municipality has unveiled a brand-new beach in the city that is located in Al Mamzar, thus taking another step towards the implementation of their plans to improve the coastline into a more advanced place for locals and tourists. The development took place in early May 5 and involves the redevelopment of the area, which includes investment totalling up to 500 million dirhams.
At Dubai’s new beach, a special area only meant for ladies has been opened for their relaxation. This area comprises ladies who act as lifeguards and a complete ban on any form of photography and videography. In essence, the area is meant to provide the women with a serene atmosphere in which they can swim.
The 300 meters long night swimming area at Al Mamzar is always open, making it possible for swimmers to swim safely even at night. Modern lighting facilities enhance visibility throughout the pool. Life guard watch towers have been constructed along the beach, backed up by emergency calling points. Safety has been the primary concern of the Dubai Municipality, which has allowed swimmers to enjoy swimming any time of the day.
In Dubai’s new beach, a total of more than 5.5 km long paths have been made for people to walk, jog, and cycle between various zones on the beach. Beach volleyball and padel court facilities are also available. For adventure, you will find kayaking, jet skiing, paddle boating and fly boarding. This place is specially designed for people looking forward to doing something physical and adventurous. Improvements in the area of safety and assistance were also noted by the officials.
There is now a floating walkway that enables tourists to walk above the water level, enjoying the view of the sea and the city skyline. In addition, there have been cafes and waterfront dining facilities constructed for tourists to unwind after their time on the beach.
The services at Dubai’s new beach include wheelchair ramps, swim chairs, and trained staff members. This project is part of a bigger AED 3 billion coastline development project that will improve Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim, and Jebel Ali beaches in Dubai.