Ramalayam temple’s Hanuman idol goes viral after devotees claim its eyes follow them

With all the recent publicity, there has been an increase in foot traffic to the temple, where more people have come to witness the strange occurrence. It has been described by some as the ‘Monalisa effect.’ The use of such techniques in paintings by artists is not new and has existed since many years ago. The term generated from the famous Monalisa painting; no matter from which angle you see it, you will feel like it is making eye contact with you.

Ramalayam temple's Hanuman idol is another latest instance that highlights how these artistic skills manage to garner attention amidst the contemporary era of social networking sites. The response on social networking sites to the video has been very polarised. While some felt that it was a divine act, others felt it had a scientific explanation.