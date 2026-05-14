Ramalayam temple’s Hanuman idol goes viral after devotees claim its eyes follow them

There is a peaceful temple located in Hyderabad that has now become the focus of huge online activity. Ramalayam temple’s Hanuman idol is making rounds on the Internet since people are saying that its eyes can track their movements. It is situated in BHEL Ramalayam Temple, Old MIG Colony.
In the video, one sees people moving around the idol, whose eyes seem to be following them from various perspectives. The worshippers felt that this gave them a sense of personal connection with their god.
With all the recent publicity, there has been an increase in foot traffic to the temple, where more people have come to witness the strange occurrence. It has been described by some as the ‘Monalisa effect.’ The use of such techniques in paintings by artists is not new and has existed since many years ago. The term generated from the famous Monalisa painting; no matter from which angle you see it, you will feel like it is making eye contact with you.
Ramalayam temple's Hanuman idol is another latest instance that highlights how these artistic skills manage to garner attention amidst the contemporary era of social networking sites. The response on social networking sites to the video has been very polarised. While some felt that it was a divine act, others felt it had a scientific explanation.
According to some people, this illusion occurs as a result of positioning the eyes in a picture or statue such that they appear to be gazing straight ahead through the proper use of depth, symmetry, shadow, and perspective.
One person commented, “That's called optical illusion”, while another person wrote, “It's not AI it's not god's power... Actually it's an optical illusion. It works with almost all idols including paintings also.” Some comments showed disagreement toward devotion-centred interpretations. Another user said, “How can God have a form that resembles created things? Secondly, what benefit does a stone statue give you even if it is in 'the form of God' as you allege?”