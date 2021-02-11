It's no mean task to select a gift for someone who is so close to your heart. It has to be meaningful, something that will make him/her special and also is utilitarian. We give you options galore to choose from.

Fabelle by ITC

Looking for some luxury chocolates? It has to be Fabelle by ITC. Their chocolate portfolio for Valentine's Day 2021 will make you drool and convince you to indulge. From their exquisite Ruby Gianduja India’s first Ruby chocolate creation, inspired by the Napoleon era delicacy and handcrafted by Fabelle’s Master Chocolatiers for a unique indulgent experience to Fabelle Continents Dessert Collection that offers the experience of five classic desserts from five continents of the world, reimagined in chocolate Fabelle by ITC. Tehre are also desserts in jar and Indian Dessert Collection.

Ovenfresh at Kenilworth Hotel

Ovenfresh at Kenilworth Hotel has a range of gifting items available for Valentine’s Day Choose from heart-shaped red velvet cake. Fresh Strawberry Cheesecake, Black Forrest Cheesecake and more. Pocket pinch: Rs 50 onwards.

Taj

Nothing quite says Valentine’s Day like a box of chocolates. Give your near and dear ones something truly different with a range of chocolates from Taj – be it the carefully curated Hospitality@Home hampers or the newest collection of ASA – Indian inspired handcrafted chocolates by TajSATS. From delectable almond rocks to an elegant mélange of artisanal hand-made chocolates, share your love through these thoughtful treats.

Swizzle

Does she love cocktails? Then check out this DIY cocktail kit by Swizzle a leading fresh DIY Cocktail kit startup that provides you a home bar experience with a range of over 25+ Cocktails. Choose from Love Hangover Gift Box, I Love You Gift Box and I Like You Gift Box that contains cocktail kits, chocolates and personalised notes.

Something’s Brewing

This Valentine’s season, revisit the first coffee meet-ups, early morning and late-night warm coffee memories with Something’s Brewing’s array of delightful Valentine’s Day hampers. Choose from Coffee DIYers Classic Pack, Cold Brew on-the-go Pack, The Ultimate Coffee Brewing Kit and more consisting of coffee, mugs, cold press and more.

Wakao Foods

Looking for gifts for a vegan enthusiast? Check out Wakao Foods. The Goa-based sustainable food brand that offers handpicked natural products, recently launched its very first jackfruit meat offering with a vision of benefiting the planet. The company stands for creating a better tomorrow - one where humanity thrives, with products that are curated from ethically grown and sourced produce that is then hygienically processed and packaged.

Once Upon A Trunk

Once Upon A Trunk, a Delhi based e-commerce marketplace that exhibits the collections of home-grown indigenous designers and brands in India at affordable prices, can be your go-to destination for your girls’ fashion demands. Whether it’s a party dress, gorgeous earrings and neckpieces and more.

SastaSundar.com

So, get ready to confess your love on this special day with the gifting options from SastaSundar.com, a leading name in the space of Indian digital platform of healthcare. SastaSundar.com has specially curated and launched XPLOR V-Day Chocolate Combo Packs for Valentine’s Day to help cheer your loved ones. SastaSundar.com’s XPLOR V-Day Chocolate Combo Pack is the perfect gift for your loved ones to express your feelings to them. There are four variants of the Chocolate Combo Pack: V-Day Choco Love, V-Day Chocolaty Affair, V-Day Nutty Choco Gift & V-Day Choco Caramel Treat. SastaSundar.com is providing an exciting offer of Buy 2, Get 1 Free for the chocolates in these combo packs to treat your loved ones. So, the combo packs contain three chocolates of 100 g each. The offer price for each chocolate combo pack is Rs. 240/- only.

Fashion

Kalyan Jewellers

The special Valentine’s Day edition of Kalyan Jewellers encompasses handcrafted jewellery pieces put together with a perfect blend of rose gold and diamond-studded pendants and bracelets with a hint of rubies on some designs. The limited-edition offers pocket-friendly, lightweight jewellery pieces that patrons can gift their loved ones, to express their affection this Valentine’s Day. To make this season more joyful, Kalyan Jewellers has announced flat 10% off on diamond jewellery*. The special offer is valid across the jewellery brand’s showrooms in India till 15 th February 2021.

Tamarind Chutney

Tamarind Chutney has thoughtful, sustainable and pocket-friendly gifts choices for both men and women. Additionally, you can also get 15% off by using the code Valentine on the website. For men, you can choose from a wide range of gift combinations of Bow-Tie, Tie, Pocket-square and a card available for your man starting from as low as Rs. 500/. For women, although the brand offers a lot of options to choose from, Ajrakh stole is best suited for any women. Available in 5 prints, it is a lightweight cotton weave known for its comfort and versatility with any type of clothing.

Gem Selections

Gem Selections, India’s largest gemstones brand has launched the ‘pendant of Love’ made from Rose Quartz exclusively for Valentine’s Day. Rose Quartz said to be the crystal of Venus, the goddess of love and beauty is best known for being the stone of unconditional love and is believed to emit a strong vibration of love. It helps to open doors for entry for new love in life. Price: INR 50,000 (Gold Plated) & INR 1,51,000 (Pure Gold).

The Jewel Factor

Why not brighten up her ensemble as she does your life with the Multi-Colour Tassel Bead Earrings, or bring her the Champagne Crystal Lotus Side Hoops while sipping a glass of bubbly! Watch her eyes light up as you gift her the White Crystal Baguette Fifi Hoop Earrings, or ring in the occasion with a glorious ring. Lock in your eternal love with the 18K Gold Plated Orange Eternity Band or protect her from every wandering gaze or a band befitting for your queen- the Yellow Gold & White Queenly Pearl Ring. Spell it out, nothing says love like a necklace; gift her the Yellow Gold Love Necklace or 18K Rose Gold Alila Evil Eye Necklace to always protect her from negativity. Lock in your love with the White Gold Plated Crystal Lock & Key Slider Bracelet or leave her awestruck in adoration with the 18K Yellow Gold Plated Circle Crystal Line Slider Bracelet.

Forevermark

This Valentine’s Day make an Iconic Vow with your partner and create an eternal moment to remember with Forevermark’s new edit. The collection is rightly named after the globally recognized Forevermark icon, which was originally designed as a way to capture the romance and brilliance of a starry South African night sky, combined with the outline of a diamond; two everlasting symbols of forever. The elegant collection comprises solitaire rings set in 18K white gold and crafted with natural diamonds. Plus, send Forevermark your vows along with a photograph of you and your loved one that best tells the story of your beautiful relationship and win an exclusive gift hamper while you get featured by Forevermark.

Pazzion

Make an effort, effortlessly this Valentine’s day to rekindle the spark and put a smile on your favourite person’s face with Pazzion, a Singapore-based fashionable, and high-end shoe-label, known for its stylish yet comfy shoes. Gift your love with a perfect pair of shoes or a classy bag and make their day. Choose from Almond Buckled Bow Leather Flats, Maroon Side Belt Buckle Patent Heels and more.

Melorra

With Valentine's Day around the corner, it is time to shower your partner with all that love and say it with a gift that makes their day. This year, break free from the routine, to bring a huge smile on their face and show how much you love them. Go for gold as Melorra brings to you some super stylish, trendy and lightweight gold jewellery collection to impress that special someone with your thoughtfulness. Melorra’s collection has something for everyone and can be matched with just about any outfit. Inspired by global fashion trends, Melorra's Valentine's Day collection is called the Romantic Heart and it is as beautiful as it sounds. Here is a list of some jewellery pieces we have curated for that special gift that is "all heart".

My|Ra

Gift your girl some luxe fashion with My|Ra, a sustainable luxury footwear brand. Admirable and extraordinary, My|Ra is a partially vegan, sustainable and 100% Made in India footwear brand. An artistic amalgamation of modern designs and classic artisanal leather, My|Ra is a homegrown label- developing and creating eco-friendly footwear for earthy souls. My|Ra follows conscious practices from manufacturing to packaging.

Marks & Spencer

This Valentine's Day Marks & Spencer presents a contemporary, chic and stylish range of clothing this Spring featuring modern dresses and skirts adorned in playful prints and patterns that are chic yet comfy. Expect cosy t-shirts, elegant shirts & blouses and classic denim crafted with 100% sustainably sourced cotton, with styles that reflect the modern-day women.

Desire Design Studio

Valentine's Day is just around the corner and it is the time to make your partner feel special by gifting him/her a desirable gift. Whether you have been together for four weeks or four years, finding a suitable gift for your partner is surely the most difficult task. Desire Design Studio has come up with the best Valentine's Day gift options for your boyfriend/ Husband. Featuring stylish jackets, these versatile jackets are apt for garnering all attention. Wear them with your favourite Tee and denim and you are surely going to be a head-turner. If your partner already has enough jackets in his wardrobe, then gift him a nice and classy pair of shoes. Be it formal ones or the casual ones, Desire Design Studio has a variety of options for you.

Shoes Price: Rs. 1200 onwards

Jackets price- Rs 2500-6000

Ammarzo

Looking to gift a gorgeous gift for your partner, check out the collection at Ammarzo. The online fashion label has some luxe fashion wear that includes sequence dress, LBD and more. Rs 2599

UNIQLO U

If your bae likes to stand out of the crowd of fashionista and make a statement with his/her silhouette then check out the collection by UNIQLO U. Designed by Artistic Director Christophe Lemaire and his UNIQLO R&D team in Paris, their spring/summer collection features sophisticated essentials with a sense of lightness and freedom after a long winter spent indoors. Earthy neutrals mix with bright hues, evoking a feeling of nature’s renewal. Modern living calls for clothing with simplicity and purpose. Versatile, practical essentials are more important than ever.

Tanishq

This Valentine’s Day celebrates the little moments of joy and express your love by indulging in gifting yourself or special someone from Tanishq’s stunning range of diamond jewellery products. Revel in the season of love and rejoice in the myriad hues of this special day with a range of exquisite, versatile and sparkling diamond jewellery. Splendid heart-shaped diamond designs and more across engagement rings, dainty bracelets, pretty pendants and elegant earrings are now yours to take home! Each piece of diamond jewellery has a story to tell, along with a strong sense of emotion attached to it. Make this occasion memorable and special with Tanishq’s jewellery symbolizing love and togetherness. The range has been specially designed to cater to those who celebrate this special day by expressing their love for their family, friends, special ones and celebrating personal milestones.

Pretios

‘Circle of Love’ by Pretios offers a plethora of jewellery pieces, helping you pick out the perfect piece of jewellery that is suitable for the occasion. From statement earrings to exquisite finger rings, the way you choose to style your jewellery is what completes your personal look. Find subtle and bold fine jewellery combinations in our new collection, in enthralling combinations of Swarovski and coloured gemstones to match any attire. If your Valentine prefers subtle jewellery styles, find a pair that is elegant, yet, unique as your significant other. For those who like their jewellery to stand out from the crowd, choose designs that gleam, with sparkle, grandeur and vibrant colours.

Essgee

Essgee’s ‘Love is Back’ collection is the epitome of everything romantic! Encompassing the aura of the occasion, the collection is dipped mostly in gorgeous red and pink hues, making for a classic 10 capsule set. The line is multi-functional and minimal with pieces she can flaunt every day, laden with earrings and necklaces doused in gunmetal and golds!

AstorMueller

Pamper the man of your life with some stylish shoes by AstorMueller, the exclusive license holder for brand bugatti shoes. Complete the smart casual look with bugatti’s men semi-formal pair of Cognac derbies crafted with crust leather uppers contrast lacing and Hand finished for the finesse. Or the hand-finished bordo coloured tassel shoe featuring a crust leather upper with a rich optic finish.

Archana Aggarwal Timeless Jewellery

Romance and jewellery have always had a magical connection and many legendary love stories have at some time had a piece of jewellery taking the centerstage to unknowingly push the relationship to the next level. For a meaningful Valentine’s Day gift, choose a piece of jewellery that matches her unique style. Whether you decide on a pendant, bracelet or set of earrings, you’re giving a gift that they’ll cherish forever. Archana Aggarwal has launched their classy yet chic jewellery collection for the most romantic day of the year. The collection consists of a diamond necklace, bracelet, earrings, finger rings to name a few.

Dyson Corrale

This Valentine’s Day, turn down the heat with Dyson hair care tools! The Dyson Corrale straightener features Intelligent Heat Control technology. Suitable for all hair types, this unique styling tool features three precise temperatures, using a platinum sensor that measures the temperature 100 times a second. This technology communicates with a microprocessor, which in turn controls the heating system to deliver precise, accurate heat.

Senco Gold & Diamonds

To celebrate this spirit of love this Valentine’s Day, Senco Gold & Diamonds offers a wide range of intricate jewellery designs and is known for its exquisite craftsmanship. Ongoing Love 2021 offer will encourage customers to celebrate their special moments with exquisitely designed jewelleries in gold, silver, platinum and Gossip collections.

Fujifilm

Whether it is your significant other, best friend, or family member, getting a gift for them is a true symbol of how much you appreciate them and their love. Fujifilm is here to help you capture your moment of love with their exciting range of Instax cameras adding joy and love by giving you memories in the shape of a tangible photograph that will last a lifetime. In addition to this, Fujifilm is also running various discount offers on their range of Instant cameras across e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart. With offers starting at just INR 2,999, consumers can avail amazing discounts on products like Mini LiPlay, Mini Link, Wide 300, Mini 9, Mini 8 and offering special discounts on their customized gift box for its Mini 11 and 9 range of Instant cameras. The consumers can also avail various accessories at a discounted rate and design a creative DIY for their loved one.

Svish On-The-Go

Feast your eyes on the freshest and pleasant fragrance hand sanitiser spray from the brand Svish On-The-Go this Valentine's Day as this product not just kills germs but also takes care of your skin and uplifts your mood for love. Get ready to grab for your loved ones with #SvishDilSe Offer at 50% off.

Nirmalaya

Create the perfect ambience this Valentine’s Day by adding the right notes of aroma to your setting. Check out the Rooh Rose incense Gift box by Nirmalaya who are into organic incense sticks. Rs 1500.

William Penn

A personalized gift speaks volumes and shows how much they mean to you. William Penn’s personalization service is sure to create a memorable gift which will be forever etched in their memory. Get a pen which he can keep near his heart or a wallet/card holder and make it special by etching his name or inscribing the date you first met on. There is also an option of getting a personalized notebook with an affectionate line carved on it that would bring a big smile to his face whenever he uses it. As a gift, a personalized product is guaranteed to enhance the sense of appreciation. By personalizing the gift, it lets the recipient know you’ve taken the time to give a thoughtful gift just for them.

Fittr

This Valentine’s Day, skip the cliche. turn towards healthy gifting. With the pandemic, health has become a priority more than ever. As a result, there has been seen a surge in enthusiasts enrolling with fitness coaches and subscribing to fitness apps to monitor their calorie intake and learning new workouts. Fittr- an online fitness company that provides professional assistance for all fitness and health goals offers a 12 weeks’ subscription starting at Rs. 6000.

Rage Coffee



This Valentine’s Day treat your partner with a flavourful cup of instant coffee at home. Rage has come up with some exotic coffee flavours which & your partner can enjoy by staying in and treating yourself. This gift box has 4 unique coffee flavours - Irish Hazelnut, Butterscotch Delight, Creme Caramel, Vanilla Punch along with a coffee shot which will elevate your taste buds. Rage Coffee is a natural plant-based coffee brand made of 100% Arabica beans and sourced exclusively from high farms in India & Ethiopia. These flavours are vegan and gluten-free and don’t contain any added preservatives, sugar or colourant, would be a great choice if your partner is health-conscious. A unique aromatic blend of herbs & caffeine with clean flavours, no bitterness & no acid reflux will help you in creating memories this valentine's day.

Price: MRP 1799 Discounted Rate of 1299 INR

Seven Beans Coffee

Seven Beans Coffee Company is the brainchild of the two brothers, Abhijit and Advith Shetty. Their family has been owners of over 2,000-acres of coffee plantations for over a century, but for years they simply exported their produce. The brothers decided to take the business ahead, and thus Seven Beans Coffee was born.

SLAY Coffee

If your bae is someone who cannot, under any circumstances, go without her coffee then, we’ve got great news for you. Slay Coffee started as a ready to drink coffee delivery service, and they taste extremely delicious. The beans are single-origin Arabica and are roasted a few days prior, ground, and brewed once the order is placed. Their menu is pretty experimental, but they’ve got classics too. You can now order their packaged coffee powders as well.

Country Bean

Country Bean is a blend of 100% soluble coffee with delicious flavours to break the monotony of your partner's everyday cup of coffee. All good things in life are relished with a cup of coffee, be it a short break at work or conversations with friends. So here’s Country Bean making your Coffee breaks better with their specials. Flavoured instant coffees are available in different flavours- Cocoa Mint, Hazelnut, Caramel, Choco Orange, and many more. Dig into their website and find your best flavour.

Sleepy Owl Coffee

Founded by three friends who love good coffee and now, they are brewing their own brand. According to them, an ideal coffee should be easy to get, easy to store, and easy to drink anytime, anywhere—all while tasting absolutely perfect. And that’s what they got for us! Their brew packs include Cold Brew, Hot Brew, and also ready to drink iced coffee. Delivering nicely balanced flavoured coffee at your doorsteps. Keep ordering!

SARVA

Show how thoughtful you are and get your significant other a membership with one of India’s best yoga studios, SARVA. Practising yoga will not only improve her muscle strength, stamina, immunity and mental stability but also improve her concentration and creativity. Yoga sessions will also help your loved one unwind and relax after her hectic schedule. With more than 25 forms of yoga, range of mind-blowing props, curated dance videos and other workout options provided, help your partner realise her dream of leading a healthy life.

Pee Safe

Be the perfect partner there ever was and help your girl to take care of her personal hygiene with Pee Safe. It’s Valentine’s Day Luxe Combo includes a variety of products that will help her get through hygiene hassles and at the same time take care of her health. Time to change the game this Valentine’s season with Pee Safe’s Female condom ‘Domina’ and let her take the lead.

Infinix Smart 5

Does your partner love to have a trendy phone? Then Infinix Smart 5 is the answer, this smartphone come with all the latest feature. Infinix Smart 5 is a fashionably designed phone comes with gem cut texture design and 6000 MaH battery and 6.82-inch display. Also, it comes in four quirky colours that are Morandi Green, Aegean Blue, 6 Degree Purple and Obsidian Black. It’s a gift with design, performance and quality. Infinix Smart 5 is all set to launch on February 11, exclusively on Flipkart under 8K.

Boat Rockerz 335

Earphones are a favourite asset for everyone. Nobody wants to share them with anyone. What about to surprise him/her with Boat Rockerz 335? The Boat Rockerz 335 comes with a claimed battery life of up to 30 hours of listening or calling per charge. This is far higher than what is offered by wireless neckband style earphones brands across price segments, and Boat will hope to win over a lot of buyers with this claim of class-leading battery life.

Wonderskin India

Make Valentine’s Day Special for your loved one with these Wonderskin India's must-have Gift Box. The Wonderskin India Pores cleansing gift is a perfect gift to pamper your partner's skin the right way, the gift set comes with 3 products Accoje Hydrating Aqua Toner, Accoje Reviving Dust Cleansing Gel to Foam, Accoje anti-ageing Volume Capsule Cream and Spearmint Aromatherapy Mask, it also comes with a few samples to give your skin a holistic experience.

Ceyone

Pamper Your Special One with Dreamy Beauty Products from Ceyone on this Day of Love. Ceyone Nutri India Private Limited, a direct selling company has launched their special Valentine’s Day collection, ‘Magnetic Attraction’, with a vast range of beauty products. The brand prides itself in using high-quality ingredients to create the perfect products which are free from heavy metals, pesticides & Paraben, enriched with natural preservatives. With many years of experience in the field of wellness and skincare – Ceyone products are the ideal way to express love. The brand presents an embracing range of splendid and precious beauty bunches, in its splendid range of skincare, body care, hair care and the likes. With the availability of beauty products ranging from lip balms, face toner, Beauty Benefit creams to face washes and face gels- if you want your better half to glow in love – then look no further.

Gingham Prive

Looking for something special for your man? Check out Gingham Prive that has curated a list of gifting options. They present you with a series of Neckties, Collar Bars, Bow Ties, Pocket Squares, Tie Clips & Lapel Pins - a perfect & affordable gifting range.

Juicy Chemistry

For the special occasions of Valentine’s, Juicy Chemistry has launched their valentine's combo collection, carefully curated to make your loved ones feel special. With their selectively compiled care package, Juicy chemistry offers a variety of hampers for your partner's different beauty and wellness needs. Choose from Pamper & Relax Combo, Surprise Him Combo and more.

&Me

The Period Pamper Box by &ME is the perfect Valentine's Day gift for women this year. Show that you care for her the most with their No Compromise Period Box that caters to all her menstrual needs from comfort food to eco-friendly sanitary pads. The kit comprises of &Me’s niche offerings like Period Tea, Period Chocolates, “No compromise” Sanitary pads, “Easy” Menstrual cup and Soothe Roll On.