The therapeutic effect of art is not unknown to us. For some the creative strokes can aid in mental peace while among others it can be cathartic. With the lockdown extended till May, we don’t have a choice but to remain confined to our homes. And while we are feeling depressed with all the gloomy news doing the rounds, Aradhana Dalmia, Founder, The Artemist, an all-round art consultancy firm, gives us some DIY home décor ideas to ward off anxiety and stress. Check it out and try them.

Create a family photo collage:

Get those old albums lying in your cupboard out! Take print outs of these endless photographs in your phone or even just create different folders to sort through the pictures and relive the wonderful memories. Spare some time to get them together and create a photo wall for you living room or den area to add that personal touch to your space.

Doodling and Colouring:

Pick up a hobby or relive your childhood with sketching, doodling patterns, mandalas, painting etc. You can also take print outs of the outlined patterns and start colouring again. Research says that this helps in calming your mind and destressing because making art is a therapy in itself.

Enhance your skill sets:

There is so much out there that you can learn online and keep yourself up to date with what new is there to offer. By doing this you will be investing in yourself and that is one of the most important things we do tend to forget. You can learn about contemporary art, digital illustration and animation or even listen to some motivating podcasts that are available in abundance.

Redecorate your Interiors:

You can upscale old furniture, draw patterns and bring life to your house with some easy DIY tricks and let the artist in you flow. Create a comfortable and creative work from home nook to increase productivity and decrease dullness. Use cushions on your sofa or chair, let some natural light in, add some motivational quotes and shift a plant or two indoors to cheer yourself up. Trust me, we all are in this together!