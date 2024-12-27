Jardins du Monde, a rugs collection inspired by nature is perfect for a room of any aesthetic

Tatiana expresses that the most interesting part of the collection is the unusual shape of rugs. “Jaipur Rugs gave me the full freedom and creative liberty, and that’s how I decided to experiment on the shape and form of the rug itself. I was asked to design something I would want to have in my house, and that’s how I came up with this.”

She expresses that choosing the colour palette was a difficult process as she wanted to give it the feel of watercolours; while, curating the motifs was relatively the easier part as they are the elements found in nature itself. The most interesting part, she says, was going to the villages and witnessing the women artisans giving life to the design. The rugs, some hand tufted and some hand knotted, are made from premium wool, to exude the luxurious European look.

These pieces have a very subtle colour palette which makes it easy to style. While the large motifs can be a dominant statement piece in itself, it can also complement a room with any aesthetic. You can pair it with a heavy sofa of a contrast colour and surround the room with indoor or faux plants to give the perfect maximalist vibe. Drawing a contrast to this, you can also pair it with a neutral-coloured sofa and complementing accessories to give the rug more significance.

Price starts at ₹66,000.

Available online.