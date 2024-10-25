Embellish your home this Diwali with contemporary pieces from this collection

As the festive season, primarily Diwali comes closer, we start looking for ways to decorate our homes to make it more colourful and celebratory. While some like to keep the décor traditional, some prefer contemporary pieces which match the style of their home. If you are looking for contemporary décor his Diwali season, Home Artisan is the perfect place. They have launched a new Diwali Décor Essentials collection which is perfect for a luxurious modern look.

The edit includes statement candle holders, artistic lanterns, table décor items, and centre pieces, where each item enhances festive ambiance while blending seamlessly into contemporary homes. Some pieces to look out for are—Star-Shaped Ivory and Gold Candle Holder, a classic white and gold candle holder that elevates the look of your home as a centre piece; the Klimt Golden Metal Lanterns, perfect for creating a warm and inviting glow; Camelia Eternal Blossom Brass and Crystal Sculpture, an intricately crafted centre piece resembling a blooming flower with a gold brass base and crystal flowers; Lotus Flower Ceramic Wall Sculptures, a white and gold ceramic wall sculpture resembling a blooming lotus adding celebratory touch to your walls, and Varick Amber Opulent Glass Vase, an ochre glass perfect for displaying fresh or artificial flowers, or simply as a standalone statement piece.

Talking about the materials they have used, Samkit says, “We have predominantly used metals like metal, ceramics, as well as glass for candles and votive holders. The metallic elements are processed with specialized finishes—like matte gold or antique brass—to give them a refined, timeless look. Glass has been hand-blown to ensure smooth edges and a pristine surface that diffuses light beautifully. Our pieces are a mix of hand-crafted and machine-made processes, ensuring both artisanal charm and precision.”

“This collection focuses on the interplay of light and shadow, metallic finishes, and geometric forms. The use of reflective surfaces such as metal and ceramic symbolises prosperity and festivity, while intricate cut-out patterns and clean lines lend the collection a modern edge,” says Samkit Jain, the founder. Owing to the festivities, this collection features an overpowering use of gold, which is symbolic of prosperity, luxury, wealth, happiness, and light.

Price: ₹745 onwards. Available online.