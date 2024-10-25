Give a vibrant touch to your walls this festive season with these artsy steel plates

The festive season is all about making memories, telling stories, spending time with your loved ones, and of course, making our houses and ourselves look more colourful and beautiful. The Plated Project puts this idea into their new steel plates festive edit. Yet another edit about festive serveware? Well, you are wrong, these plates are not for serving food, they are to make your walls look fabulous.
Their steel plates wall décor, featuring artwork of different artists, which comes in sets, encapsulates the memories we create, into a piece of art to go on the walls. “The artwork tells a story, freezes a moment in action, and talks about human connections. We want people to see themselves in the designs,” says Tushara Kothapally, the design and curation head.
The process of curating this edit was festive centric. They first thought of a theme, for which they envisioned a vibrant collection with a personal touch. Keeping this in mind, they began looking for different artists. Their primary research in onboarding these artists, apart from their artistry, was what kind of stories they can express through their work. “Some people connect to more realistic rendition of scenes, but some prefer a more playful vibe to it. Our job was to make sure we are able to offer everyone what they are looking for,” Tushara adds.
Although the styles of all artists are very different, what brings this whole edit together is the stories they tell. Even if the set is about blooming lotuses, there are people seated in the background, and it is this which tells a story.
The plates have been processed by a small group of artisans from Uttar Pradesh by hand. They make the die-moulds and press the plates into shape. The plates are made out of recyclable steel and are finished with a coating of enamel that adds a protective sheen.
Although each set, each artist and each story is unique, some sets which standout are The Memory keeper by Soumyaraj Vishwakarma, which captures the small moments we share with our partner; Days of Wonder by Gokul G Prasad, a set that is reminiscent of the childlike wonder and fun-filled evenings we have shared with our friends; and The Bloom, an interesting set by Sharvari Kolte showcasing blooming lotuses.
This festive season, along with making new memories, freeze some moments to add to your walls!
Priced INR 2,999 onwards. Available online.