Give a vibrant touch to your walls this festive season with these artsy steel plates

The festive season is all about making memories, telling stories, spending time with your loved ones, and of course, making our houses and ourselves look more colourful and beautiful. The Plated Project puts this idea into their new steel plates festive edit. Yet another edit about festive serveware? Well, you are wrong, these plates are not for serving food, they are to make your walls look fabulous.

Their steel plates wall décor, featuring artwork of different artists, which comes in sets, encapsulates the memories we create, into a piece of art to go on the walls. “The artwork tells a story, freezes a moment in action, and talks about human connections. We want people to see themselves in the designs,” says Tushara Kothapally, the design and curation head.

The process of curating this edit was festive centric. They first thought of a theme, for which they envisioned a vibrant collection with a personal touch. Keeping this in mind, they began looking for different artists. Their primary research in onboarding these artists, apart from their artistry, was what kind of stories they can express through their work. “Some people connect to more realistic rendition of scenes, but some prefer a more playful vibe to it. Our job was to make sure we are able to offer everyone what they are looking for,” Tushara adds.