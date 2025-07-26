Beyond Dreams' Mudra is a tactile meditation on movement and grounding

Mudras have held a lot of importance in ancient Indian alternative medicine, spirituality, and classical dances. Monks, sages, yogis are seen using mudras as accompaniments to their practice. Taking from the spirituality and sacred symbolism, Beyond Dreams launches a new line of handcrafted furniture — Mudra. Each piece translates a specific hand gesture into a sculptural form, creating furniture that feels both poetic and purposeful. The collection is a tactile meditation on movement, energy, and emotional grounding.
Mudras represent energies like fearlessness, wisdom, compassion, and consciousness and the collection captures these invisible qualities in physical form. It features sweeping curves that mimic flowing gestures, inspired by the overlap of fingers and palms, and delicate tensions between void and mass that evoke a meditative balance. The silhouettes are minimal but emotionally resonant, often asymmetrical and deeply ergonomic.
The primary inspiration is elemental mudras rooted in Indian dramaturgy and yogic philosophy each representing the panchabhutas — Vayu mudra (air), Prithvi mudra (earth), Agni mudra (fire), Varun mudra (water), and Akash mudra (space).
“The seed for this collection was planted during a quiet moment at a monastery in Bhutan, where I watched monks chant with their hands gently forming mudras. With my son, Fateh, in my arms, I remember feeling overwhelmed by the silence, the sacredness, and the simplicity of those movements. It made me wonder — could furniture hold space for intention and emotion this way? That moment stayed with me,” says
Avani Khurana, the founder of Beyond Dreams. The furniture is made with reclaimed teakwood and natural fibre upholstery, giving a raw, yet refined finish. The dichromatic palette, combining earthy neutrals with a single grounding accent reflects a sense of duality. This contrast mirrors the philosophy of mudras, an interplay between stillness and motion, giving and receiving. By limiting each piece to two tones, the forms are given space to breathe, allowing the energy of each gesture to take centre stage.
Prices start at `85,000.
Available online.
