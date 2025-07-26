Beyond Dreams' Mudra is a tactile meditation on movement and grounding

The primary inspiration is elemental mudras rooted in Indian dramaturgy and yogic philosophy each representing the panchabhutas — Vayu mudra (air), Prithvi mudra (earth), Agni mudra (fire), Varun mudra (water), and Akash mudra (space).

“The seed for this collection was planted during a quiet moment at a monastery in Bhutan, where I watched monks chant with their hands gently forming mudras. With my son, Fateh, in my arms, I remember feeling overwhelmed by the silence, the sacredness, and the simplicity of those movements. It made me wonder — could furniture hold space for intention and emotion this way? That moment stayed with me,” says