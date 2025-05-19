Chimi collection draws from the culture and spirituality of Bhutan

Every country has an ideology they run on. It can be inspired by the traditions of their kingdoms, their economic policies and more. One country whose philosophy revolves around the wellbeing of the citizens is Bhutan. Beyond Dreams’ new Chimi collection is inspired by the culture and spirituality of Bhutan. Each piece is designed to carry emotion — balance, stillness, warmth. Think sculptural chairs, storage, and décor that feel like they’ve been shaped by both hand and heart.

At the core of the collection are gestures and symbols drawn from Buddhist mudras and maternal motifs — things that represent compassion, protection, and grounding. These ideas take shape through soft curves, detailed carvings, and silhouettes that feel almost meditative. The result? Furniture that does more than just look good. It makes you feel calm, held, connected. The name Chimi means immortal in Dzongkha, Bhutan’s national language, and also nods to Chimi Lhakhang, the fertility temple known for its blessings and quiet strength. That spirit — of life and timelessness — is woven through the entire collection.