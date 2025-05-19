Chimi collection draws from the culture and spirituality of Bhutan

Every country has an ideology they run on. It can be inspired by the traditions of their kingdoms, their economic policies and more. One country whose philosophy revolves around the wellbeing of the citizens is Bhutan. Beyond Dreams’ new Chimi collection is inspired by the culture and spirituality of Bhutan. Each piece is designed to carry emotion — balance, stillness, warmth. Think sculptural chairs, storage, and décor that feel like they’ve been shaped by both hand and heart.
At the core of the collection are gestures and symbols drawn from Buddhist mudras and maternal motifs — things that represent compassion, protection, and grounding. These ideas take shape through soft curves, detailed carvings, and silhouettes that feel almost meditative. The result? Furniture that does more than just look good. It makes you feel calm, held, connected. The name Chimi means immortal in Dzongkha, Bhutan’s national language, and also nods to Chimi Lhakhang, the fertility temple known for its blessings and quiet strength. That spirit — of life and timelessness — is woven through the entire collection.
Co-founders of Beyond Dreams, Akshay Khurana and Avani Khurana, were both deeply moved by Bhutan’s way of life. “We wanted to pay homage to a culture where happiness, heritage, and sustainability co-exist,” Avani shares.
That idea drove everything — from the mood of the pieces to the materials they used.The design process was hands-on and full of moments that made it special. They started with long, quiet research sessions, sketching and shaping clay to find the right forms. Then came the collaboration with local artisans, which turned into something far more emotional than expected. “One day our lead artisan started carving a pattern he remembered from his grandmother’s altar,” Akshay recalls. “It completely shifted how we saw the design. That kind of memory is what makes this collection what it is.”
Sustainability was something they emphasised on from the beginning. The collection uses reclaimed teakwood, treated naturally without chemicals, and finished with low-VOC, water-based stains. Every joinery method is low waste, and every partner follows fair-trade principles. A sense of sacred calm — spaces that feel warm, nurturing, and rooted. We want the pieces to evoke serenity, introspection, and unity, much like entering a monastery or a mother’s embrace.
Chimi aims to create a mood of sacred calm with the pieces — spaces that feel warm, nurturing and rooted. The pieces evoke serenity, introspection, and unity, much like entering a monastery or a mother’s embrace.
Prices start at `72,000.
Available online.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress