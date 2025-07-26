The Bloom Room collection will cheer you up with a colourful touch

Sometimes after a long day of work, all you need is a vibrant space to relax. A pop of colour to cheer you up, a few flowers to remind you that there is ‘bloom’ outside of work, and an element which puts a smile on your face. Some collections do it all, and in the process, also make a bold statement. The Blue Knot’s Bloom Room is a collection of rugs, made to brighten up your room.

The Blue Knot's new collection will make your home vibrant

The edit draws from nature in full flourish — wildflowers swaying in the breeze, lotus ponds at golden hour, trailing leaves, blooming poppies, and soft garden roses. It’s a celebration of spring’s effortless beauty, captured through organic motifs that evoke freshness, femininity, and strength. It is a visual ode to the delicate balance between softness and strength—where ethereal florals meet the grounded artistry of hand-tufting.