The Bloom Room collection will cheer you up with a colourful touch

Sometimes after a long day of work, all you need is a vibrant space to relax. A pop of colour to cheer you up, a few flowers to remind you that there is ‘bloom’ outside of work, and an element which puts a smile on your face. Some collections do it all, and in the process, also make a bold statement. The Blue Knot’s Bloom Room is a collection of rugs, made to brighten up your room.
The edit draws from nature in full flourish — wildflowers swaying in the breeze, lotus ponds at golden hour, trailing leaves, blooming poppies, and soft garden roses. It’s a celebration of spring’s effortless beauty, captured through organic motifs that evoke freshness, femininity, and strength. It is a visual ode to the delicate balance between softness and strength—where ethereal florals meet the grounded artistry of hand-tufting.
“With Bloom Room, we’ve taken everything our audience has adored in the past — like scalloped edges, overblown floral motifs, feminine forms — and reimagined them through a more refined lens. This season, expect richer textures, more intricate detailing, and a palette that feels both grounded and romantic — designed to bring timeless beauty into contemporary spaces,” says Swasti Shah Mehrotra, the founder.
A standout design element in this collection is the bold and expressive use of colour. Each piece features a nuanced blend of multiple hues — sometimes up to 20 shades in a single rug — creating rich gradients, depth, and a painterly effect that mimics the intricacy of real flowers. Vibrant tones —like soft pinks, lavender, powder blues, and fresh greens — are balanced with grounding neutrals such as sand, beige, and taupe.
Floras also evoke a sense of fun and laughter, a little like ‘phoolon ki holi’. The creation of this collection had a moment reminiscent of that joyous festival. “While shooting the Pastel palace rug — we decided to create an umbrella made entirely of flowers for a dreamy, whimsicalshot. It turned out to be much more challenging than we imagined! Balancing the angle while making sure it wasn’t too heavy to hold above the model’s head took multiple attempts and teamwork,” Swasti laughs.
Keeping in mind how we use rugs, the material needed to be durable, while ensuring the delicacy of florals. As such, these rugs are made with a mix of materials including wool, nylon, botanical silk, and viscose. Each yarn is mindfully sourced and dyed in-house using azo-free, eco-conscious dyes, ensuring both safety and sustainability.
These calm, romantic and textural rugs are crafted to evoke the feeling of warmth, airiness, and calm, mirroring nature’s imperfect elegance.
Prices start at `24,000.
Available online.
