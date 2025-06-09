Inspired from poetry, ‘Roop Aroop’ reimagines old traditions and transforms them into contemporary pieces

What happens when furniture stops being just functional and begins to feel like a poem? Design ni Dukaan’s latest collection, Roop Aroop, resembles just that—drawing from the spiritual verses of Kabir and the textures of Indian memory to build pieces that hold space for things and stories.
The name—Roop (form) and Aroop (formless) sets the tone, speaking about change and metamorphosis. “This collection is an attempt to translate the intangible—the nostalgia and scent of crafts, the rhythmic labour of the artisans—into a tangible, architectural presence,” says Veeram Shah, the principal architect and designer.
Roop Aroop is about transformation, subtlety, and meaning. “We believe that once the essence of an entity is realised, it can be deconstructed and interpreted in numerous ways while still adhering to its purest form,” Veeram adds. This belief shows up in every corner, curve, and carved edge.
Take the Gyaan Peeu desk made in collaboration with Button Masala. It is a worktable that carries motifs and textures of nostalgia, while increasing productivity with the ergonomic design. A foldable top reveals tiny drawers meant for ink pens, love letters, old stones, and diaries. This design is inspired from vintage colonial desks and finished with fabric flowers. It is for those who still write by hand, and savour the ritual of it.
Then there’s the Sukh Asan, a floor chair that folds away when not in use. Hand-chiselled from teak with a brass mechanism, it is made for compact living—but with soul. Whether it’s used for meditation, chai, or just a quiet time, it invites pause. This piece promotes floor seating crafted with a twist for better ergonomics and convenience.
One of the most striking pieces is the Banu Pai Cabinet, made in collaboration with Majja Design Studio. Its doors are woven from korai grass mats by women artisans in Pathamadai, Tamil Nadu—reviving a mat-weaving tradition now mostly carried by women. The textures speak of time, skill, and care.
Design ni Dukaan’s work has always blurred the lines between art, object, and memory. Roop Aroop reimagines everyday things as a medium for reflection. From the minimalist Ras Bhari chair to the Sujani-quilted Rafiq Partition, each piece is grounded in collaboration, context, and care.
In a fast-paced world, this collection slows you down. It doesn’t ask for attention, it earns it.
Prices start at ₹1,20,000.
Availability on request.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress