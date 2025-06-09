Inspired from poetry, ‘Roop Aroop’ reimagines old traditions and transforms them into contemporary pieces

What happens when furniture stops being just functional and begins to feel like a poem? Design ni Dukaan’s latest collection, Roop Aroop, resembles just that—drawing from the spiritual verses of Kabir and the textures of Indian memory to build pieces that hold space for things and stories.

From poetry to furniture

The name—Roop (form) and Aroop (formless) sets the tone, speaking about change and metamorphosis. “This collection is an attempt to translate the intangible—the nostalgia and scent of crafts, the rhythmic labour of the artisans—into a tangible, architectural presence,” says Veeram Shah, the principal architect and designer.

Roop Aroop is about transformation, subtlety, and meaning. “We believe that once the essence of an entity is realised, it can be deconstructed and interpreted in numerous ways while still adhering to its purest form,” Veeram adds. This belief shows up in every corner, curve, and carved edge.