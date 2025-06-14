The ‘Monolith Collection’ is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism

Despite the minimalist raw material, the collection feels warm and personal. The standout piece is a tic-tac-toe game that’s already become a bestseller. “Our first review came from a customer who said the game which can be doubled as an interactive wall art brought her family together every evening. That’s the kind of impact we hope to create—design that sparks connection,” Sushant Sharma the founder says.

Developed in collaboration with Grey Door Design Studio and designer Bharat Manchanda, the range reflects countless rounds of refinement. “Although we were set to launch last year, the extra time allowed us to perfect every detail. At one point, we had three broken prototypes stacked up like modern art in the studio, and someone seriously suggested we just name the collection ‘Unfinished Business’. Safe to say, we didn’t — but it’s a great reminder that creativity and chaos often go hand-in-hand,” Sushant laughs.

Sculptural, soulful, and quietly striking, FIG Living’s concrete collection blurs the lines between décor and memory. And in doing so, it marks the studio’s graceful evolution from lighting to a broader, more tactile idea of living.

Prices start at ₹1,999.

Available online.

Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com

X: indulgexpress

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.