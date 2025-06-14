The ‘Monolith Collection’ is inspired by Scandinavian minimalism

Concrete is often associated with functionality, and more specifically—a material which just provides strength. Think ancient yellow-orange buildings made of stone and sand with arches and pagodas, versus the modern concrete grey buildings made with just boxes, serving the sole purpose of functionality. Breaking this perception of cement as a material, FIG Living launches the Monolith Collection, proving that cement doesn’t need to be ‘grey’. This collection is an elegant lineup of sculptural concrete pieces that quietly elevate modern living. It entails a side table, abstract clock, bookends, and a tic-tac-toe game, all crafted using precision 3D moulds.
Rooted in Scandinavian minimalism but adapted for Indian sensibilities, the Monolith Collection embraces clean lines, raw textures, and timeless forms. These pieces are designed not just to look beautiful, but to quietly become part of everyday life.
Despite the minimalist raw material, the collection feels warm and personal. The standout piece is a tic-tac-toe game that’s already become a bestseller. “Our first review came from a customer who said the game which can be doubled as an interactive wall art brought her family together every evening. That’s the kind of impact we hope to create—design that sparks connection,” Sushant Sharma the founder says.
Developed in collaboration with Grey Door Design Studio and designer Bharat Manchanda, the range reflects countless rounds of refinement. “Although we were set to launch last year, the extra time allowed us to perfect every detail. At one point, we had three broken prototypes stacked up like modern art in the studio, and someone seriously suggested we just name the collection ‘Unfinished Business’. Safe to say, we didn’t — but it’s a great reminder that creativity and chaos often go hand-in-hand,” Sushant laughs.
Sculptural, soulful, and quietly striking, FIG Living’s concrete collection blurs the lines between décor and memory. And in doing so, it marks the studio’s graceful evolution from lighting to a broader, more tactile idea of living.
Prices start at ₹1,999.
Available online.
