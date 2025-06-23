With embroidery at the centre, Sarita Handa’s collections will lend a warm, inviting touch to your home

Along with aesthetics, sustainability also forms an important part of their ideology. From repurposing scrap fabrics through traditional techniques to designing pieces that are made to last, the collections reflect a thoughtful approach to consumption and creation. “Every handcrafted detail carries a story, a lineage, and a human touch that no machine can replicate. Working with artisans has taught us to slow down and listen — to the material, the technique, and the hands that shape it,” Sarita. She says that this deep engagement with the craft has changed the way she sees design: as something grounded, slow, and full of presence.

Sarita also observes a clear shift in how people approach their living spaces. “There’s a movement toward intentional living,” she reflects — where décor is more personal, rooted in craftsmanship, comfort, and meaning, rather than just surface beauty.

Prices start at INR 3,600.

Available online.

At Sarita Handa, Banjara Hills.

