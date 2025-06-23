With embroidery at the centre, Sarita Handa’s collections will lend a warm, inviting touch to your home

From a time when we placed ‘Western-inspired’ things on a pedestal, we are now moving toward a trend where we proudly embrace and romanticise our indigenous art and crafts. Sarita Handa reminds us that our crafts are indeed something to flaunt, and must be displayed in all our homes with pride. The Spring Summer 2025 and Kilim collections are just that, a quiet, evocative reminder of the value of craft, care, and intentionality. With offerings ranging from linen and cotton cushions to quilts and bedspreads, each piece is a celebration of textile heritage, brought into the contemporary home.
The Spring Summer 2025 finds its inspiration in the rhythms of nature. Divided into three lines — Wild Spring, Come Away With Me, and In the Mood for Summer — it blends the cooling qualities of cottons and linens with embroidery and colour that evoke the seasons. From vintage European botanical prints to the symmetrical geometry of Art Deco design, it is a collection that feels layered with meaning and memory. In parallel, the Kilim edit draws from centuries-old flat-woven textiles crafted by nomadic tribes of Anatolia, Persia, and Central Asia. With earthy tones and bold geometries, the collection preserves age-old motifs while offering them in modern forms.
Throughout the collections, craft remains central. Spring Summer 2025 line is rich with reinterpretations—Kantha embroidery transformed through hand quilting, floral motifs inspired by Victorian design, and Chindi edging that reuses fabric scraps to create new textures. “These details speak of continuity, reinvention, and sustainability. A home should feel as inviting as it looks, and the tactile finishes — be it zari work or textured weaves — are designed to do just that: invite touch, emotion, and connection,” Sarita says.
Along with aesthetics, sustainability also forms an important part of their ideology. From repurposing scrap fabrics through traditional techniques to designing pieces that are made to last, the collections reflect a thoughtful approach to consumption and creation. “Every handcrafted detail carries a story, a lineage, and a human touch that no machine can replicate. Working with artisans has taught us to slow down and listen — to the material, the technique, and the hands that shape it,” Sarita. She says that this deep engagement with the craft has changed the way she sees design: as something grounded, slow, and full of presence.
Sarita also observes a clear shift in how people approach their living spaces. “There’s a movement toward intentional living,” she reflects — where décor is more personal, rooted in craftsmanship, comfort, and meaning, rather than just surface beauty.
Prices start at INR 3,600.
Available online.
At Sarita Handa, Banjara Hills.
