When fire met clay: This tableware collection draws from the simplicity of the elements of nature

It is said that everything on the face of this earth is made of five elements — fire, water, air, earth, and space. From the most basic things to the most beautiful spectacles, these elements — the panchabhutas — are present. Although they combine to form magnificent things, they are individually wonders in them selves — the multiple shades a fire adorns; the beautiful ripples created in tranquil waters; and the magic of a simple breeze. Hitkari draws from this beauty and translates it into tableware.
Their new collection, Earth and Fire is inspired by the beauty of the world we live in. The idea roots in how the most basic things, with the right conceptualising and design, can be made into beautiful pieces. The colour palette — natural tones and shades of blue — reflect the rooted concepts of Earth and Fire.
One remarkable piece which caught our eye was the Metallic art set — an indigo and white ceramic with floral motifs. The design around these motifs reflects the fluidity of water, and remind us of the intricate ripples created in it, exuding tranquillity. Another piece with floral motifs takes us back to the sweet tradition of pressing leaves in books. The Floral set, with flowers in earthy tones give a vintage, yet contemporary vibe.
Each handcrafted piece has been thoughtfully crafted with bespoke designs to look modern, and minimal, yet their inspiration is deeply rooted in a rich heritage of craftsman ship and textures.
Ajay Kapoor, the founder gives us some styling tips, “These striking pieces have been designed to arrest the eye, making them the main attraction of any tablescape. You can style with fresh flowers and minimal, modern silverware for a look that is as elegant as it is luxurious.”
Price starts at INR 1,400. Available online.