When fire met clay: This tableware collection draws from the simplicity of the elements of nature

Their new collection, Earth and Fire is inspired by the beauty of the world we live in. The idea roots in how the most basic things, with the right conceptualising and design, can be made into beautiful pieces. The colour palette — natural tones and shades of blue — reflect the rooted concepts of Earth and Fire.

One remarkable piece which caught our eye was the Metallic art set — an indigo and white ceramic with floral motifs. The design around these motifs reflects the fluidity of water, and remind us of the intricate ripples created in it, exuding tranquillity. Another piece with floral motifs takes us back to the sweet tradition of pressing leaves in books. The Floral set, with flowers in earthy tones give a vintage, yet contemporary vibe.