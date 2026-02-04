Explore the duality of light as it plays around simplicity through detailed layers

The rhythm for repeating lines was the starting point. The way light behaves when it passes through something structured. “Stripes bring a kind of order,” Manasi explains. “They’re clear and deliberate. Shadows soften that clarity. They introduce movement and depth, and they’re never exactly the same, twice.” As light filters through the linear framework, shadows fall in layers, shifting as you move around the piece.

Unlike decorative lighting, these sculptures are shaped by how the light needs to behave. “We design the form to guide it — to diffuse it, control it, and let it sit gently in the space rather than overpower it,” Manasi shares.

Materials play an important role in that restraint. Natural alabaster is paired with precisely crafted metal frameworks. The stone allows light to glow through softly, while its natural veining means no two pieces look exactly alike. “Alabaster brings warmth and variation,” Manasi notes. “The black inlay adds structure and definition. Together, they keep the pieces grounded.”