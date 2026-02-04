Explore the duality of light as it plays around simplicity through detailed layers

Patterns like stripes and shadows sound simple, but they rarely behave that way. They stretch, disappear, overlap. They change depending on the time of day — where you stand, how the light moves. That uncertainty is what makes them interesting — and it’s exactly what Stripes & Shadows, a lighting collection by Jade Design Q, leans into.
For founder and creative director Manasi M Jade, lighting has never been about filling a room with brightness. “It’s emotional. It’s architectural. It has the ability to completely change how a space feels, even when nothing else changes,” she says. That belief sits behind every piece in the collection.
The rhythm for repeating lines was the starting point. The way light behaves when it passes through something structured. “Stripes bring a kind of order,” Manasi explains. “They’re clear and deliberate. Shadows soften that clarity. They introduce movement and depth, and they’re never exactly the same, twice.” As light filters through the linear framework, shadows fall in layers, shifting as you move around the piece.
Unlike decorative lighting, these sculptures are shaped by how the light needs to behave. “We design the form to guide it — to diffuse it, control it, and let it sit gently in the space rather than overpower it,” Manasi shares.
Materials play an important role in that restraint. Natural alabaster is paired with precisely crafted metal frameworks. The stone allows light to glow through softly, while its natural veining means no two pieces look exactly alike. “Alabaster brings warmth and variation,” Manasi notes. “The black inlay adds structure and definition. Together, they keep the pieces grounded.”
The mood Stripes & Shadows creates is calm, but not flat. During the day, the lights read as sculptural objects — graphic, architectural, quiet. At night, they shift as shadows begin to move across walls and ceilings. “We wanted that change,” she says. “The idea that the pieces feel different depending on the hour.”
The collection reflects where Jade Design Q is heading next. “We’re interested in clarity,” Manasi adds. “In removing excess. In making pieces that last — not just visually, but emotionally.”
These are lights meant to be lived with. Over time, they settle into a space, doing what they were always meant to do — shaping the atmosphere, with grace and consistency.
Prices start at Rs 36,000.
Available online.
