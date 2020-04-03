THE PROBLEM WITH most serums is that they are sticky in nature. Once you apply it on your face, it appears oily. It feels worse if your skin is oily in nature, as is the case with me, making me extremely picky when it comes to serums and moisturisers. But, Nuskay’s Golden Dew Concentrate surprised me in a good way.

The 24K gold serum was sent to me for a product review and it appealed to me the very instant that I tried it. Being a water-based product, the serum is hydrating, non-sticky and light in nature, and works very well even if you have oily skin. What’s amazing is that it gets absorbed very quickly on the skin, making it a perfect base if you wish to add some make-up.

Nuskay’s Golden Dew Concentrate

“It was our first launch. We wanted to create a concentrated plant-based formula with active, potent ingredients that can easily penetrate the skin and target the most common stress-related signs — dehydration, city-grey skin, wrinkles and imperfections. We made sure it’s easily absorbable so the active ingredients can penetrate faster and you can achieve much faster results,” says Dr Pooja Chhabra, a certified trichologist, who co-founded the brand along with her sister Dr Drishty, a diploma holder in aesthetic medicine.

Derived from the Urdu word ‘nuskha’, which means ancient remedies and rituals passed down over generations, Nuskay offers a luxurious line of beauty products that are made from herbal, bio-inspired and sustainably sourced ingredients. For instance, the Golden Dew Concentrate is made from ginseng and Japanese orchids which stimulate the synthesis of collagen and fibroblasts. “Fibroblasts are key cells responsible for maintaining youthful skin. It also had nano-peptides, gold and vitamin B3, which are vouched for their anti-ageing effects while also helping in supplying the necessary nutrition and glow to the skin,” informs Dr Pooja.

The skincare brand is based on age-old home remedies and prides itself in being vegan and free from parabens and sulphates. “During our travels across various countries such as Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore, we noticed that every country had its own remedies and rituals. What we also noticed was that they would stick to these ancient time-tested remedies no matter how old they are, be it ‘matcha in Japan’ or ‘Ginseng in Taiwan.’ We wanted to create something similar for India and bring back these local, effective, and time-tested remedies in a fuss-free manner,” she adds. Being doctors, the sisters did a lot of research and realised that even the most powerful anti-ageing ingredient is not effective if it cannot reach its biological target and thereafter formulated treatment essences that are genuinely absorbed by the skin.





At present, the one-year-old brand deals in only eight products — three serums, two scrubs, a mask, a bar of soap and a candle. “We strongly believe that less is more when it comes to skincare. With Nuskay, we want to show people that skincare needs three basic steps — exfoliation, hydration and sun protection. We follow strict manufacturing practices and produce small batches to make sure there is no compromise on the quality of our products. In future, we plan to launch sunscreen and an under eye cream but they will also be launched in small batches,” she further adds.

Want more? They believe in minimal packaging and use recyclable materials such as glass, metal and cardboard.

Available at nuskay.in

Rs 650 upwards.