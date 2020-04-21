COVID-19 might have forced sports grounds and stadiums to shut down and necessitated postponing major sporting events from Olympics to IPL and Euro 2020 to The London Marathon, but it cannot crush the sportsmanship spirit among all.

Keeping this spirit alive and kicking the Decathlon community have come together with Hallympics 2020, taking inspiration from Olympics, a series of games and challenges across social media platforms, designed to play from the comfort of your living room during weekends. Interesting challenges like Last Tree Standing (Holding a one-leg pose with arms joined upwards and eyes closed), Handle Hurdles (Raised leg hurdles around a doorknob or handle, maximum reps in 30 seconds), One Glass, One Leg (One-legged squat while holding a glass of water) and Longest Chain (A pre-set victory dance, getting as many people to individually post for their respective city teams) kept netizens busy in the weekend.

Last weekend saw close to four thousand #Hallympics2020 posts from participants across nine cities (Ahmedabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kochi, Kolkata, and Pune). These were time-bound challenges (two each on Saturday and Sunday) and structured as a major league with nine city teams. While Chennai triumphed showcasing its true Hallympics spirit with an overall seventy points, followed by a close finish between compatriots, Ahmedabad at fifty-five points and Mumbai trailing by just five points, to be in third place. The ‘home’ athletes were given two challenges each day with a three-hour window to complete the challenge, upload their video with the #Hallympics2020 followed by their city name to activate a scoring system.

Participate in the challenge next weekend and make your city win.