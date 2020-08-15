Insomnia is a problem that many of us are facing because of the pandemic. The reasons are many - from stress to staying indoors and a largely inactive lifestyle. However, experts say that a good night’s sleep is of utmost importance. And you don’t really have to resort to medication to make it happen. We pick out five products that will help you sleep…

Aroma Magic Good Sleep Curative Oil

Packed with the essential oils of sandalwood, vetiver and sweet marjoram this massage oil eases your body and soothes your mind for a restful sleep. Rs.300

Love Organically Sleep Well Pillow Mist Lavender Spray

Made with therapeutic lavender essential oil, stress-relieving lemongrass and mood-uplifting tulsi extracts, this pillow spray helps you switch off and induce a sense of relaxation. Spray on your pillows, bed linen and curtains before sleeping. Rs.491

Slip Sleep Mist

Chamomile and lavender come together to relax and soothe your body in this sleep mist. Spray above the bed and around the room and avoid spraying it directly onto your sheets. Rs.3,136 approximately

This Works Deep Sleep Shower Gel

This shower gel is made with a high concentration of vetivert, chamomile and lavender which calm the body and mind, and coconut which softens and protects the skin. A warm shower with this gel just before you hit the sack might do the trick. Rs.1,977 approximately

Pursoma Deep Sleep Ritual Relaxing & Soothing Geranium Body Oil

Massage your skin with this oil, which packs in calming patchouli and ylang ylang, before you head to bed for a blissful sleep. The oil also contains apricot, meadowfoam, jojoba and Vitamin E oils that nourish the skin. Rs.4,294 approximately

