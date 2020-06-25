Multiple sclerosis (MS) is an auto-immune disease that affects the central nervous system of our body. In this condition, our very own defence mechanism that is the immune system, destroys the protective lining that covers the nerve and, hence, the brain, spinal cord and optic nerves in the eyes are greatly affected.

Multiple sclerosis refers to enumerable (multiple) areas of tissue scarring (sclerosis) and damage which majorly affects the brain and spinal cord. Apart from auto-immunity, MS can also be caused by a few severe viral infections, heavy metal toxicity, and chronic Vitamin D deficiency, genetically transferred or a few other auto-immune diseases, like IBD (inflammatory bowel disease).



Symptoms of MS range from blurred vision, improper gait, depression, cognitive impairments, lack of coordination, numbness, tingling, burning, itching or pain on the skin, cranks and spasm etc. These are a few of the visible symptoms, but MS is a bit difficult to diagnose, and you need to consult a good neurosurgeon for the same.



It can’t be completely reversed but the progression of the disease can be slowed down and a person can try and heal the body gradually with a few healing food and lifestyle changes. Let’s explore the same:

Exercise, some activity, walk or movement is really important, as the bones and muscles need to be active. Sometimes, even physiotherapy helps, if the disease has progressed and a person can’t do any activity.



Try and go for a variety of colours in your plate to provide antioxidants that can help prevent your body from free radical damage and inflammation. Fruits and veggies are rich in antioxidants and enhance anti-inflammatory activities because they reduce inflammation, oxidative stress, demyelination and autoimmune responses in the body.

Coconut oil is a superfood that actually helps heal your complete body plus it contains a large amount of medium-chain fatty acids (MCFA) that support the overall brain function and nervous system.

The EPA/DHA can help in improving brain health and reduce inflammation. The best Omega-3 foods include fish like salmon,

cod liver oil, fish oil, flaxseed and walnuts.

Few allergens may make MS symptoms worse by triggering the autoimmune response, so try and avoid any foods you might be allergic to. In auto-immune cases, particularly gluten, dairy and sugar are common allergens.

Turmeric or curcumin works as a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory food that boosts the immune system by significantly reducing the severity of MS symptoms.

Probiotics and prebiotics are the most important in this case because probiotic being the good bacteria helps in restoring and maintaining gut health that reduces inflammation, while prebiotic is the food for probiotic for their growth.

Following these few tips and making healthy changes in lifestyle can take you a long way.