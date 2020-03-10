How many of you have tried the weight loss pills that claim that you’ll lose your extra weight in XYZ days? Did it really help? And to those who have tried it, I ask — is your weight still stable, or does it fluctuate? We need to start thinking logically because there is no magic tablet/potion for losing weight. We have always observed that the most effective way to lose weight and keep it in check is through a healthy lifestyle, with healthy mind and body, sound sleep and activity. Eat a healthy balanced diet with grains, pulses, a little non-veg (if you like it), nuts, seeds, lots of fruits and vegetables, and be physically active. These weight reducing tablets, powders, tea or syrups are all diuretics — they just reduce the water content of your body and not the fat. As water is lost from your body, you feel lighter and think that your weight is reduced. But if these tablets are taken for a longer time, they affect your kidneys or even can cause severe kidney diseases.



Few medications, which are called lipase inhibitors, work by preventing some of the fat in foods from being digested. Instead, the fat is moved through the intestines and excreted out of our body. Common side effects seen after taking these medications involve changes in bowel movements — everything from loose stools and an increased number of bowel movements to oily spotting and an urgent need to go.



Apart from the ones mentioned above the extreme risks could be liver damage, hives, rashes, itching, difficulty breathing, and stomach pain. Also, by blocking fat absorption, you may not be getting enough fat-soluble vitamins, that is, vitamins A (beta-carotene), D, E, and K.



Ultimately, discipline, moderation and common sense are the keys to weight-loss, whether or not you choose to supplement your diet with pills. Losing weight is a slow process, especially for women who shouldn’t lose faith if their diet isn’t working or if they are only losing two to three pounds a week. The best approach is a balanced one — eating nutrient-dense, antioxidant-rich food at every meal, a small portion of protein at each meal, and small amounts of healthy fats throughout the day.



Also make sure you focus on getting a good and sound sleep as your sleep too plays an important role in healing, recovering and improving body functions as well as losing weight.



So all the ladies, this International Women’s Day, let’s pledge to be mindful, disciplined and consistent

to achieve your weight and inch-loss goal.