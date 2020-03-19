In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, it is advised to restrict your travel and quarantine yourself and your family members at home. For those who are wondering how to go about it, Dr Manoj Kutteri, Wellness Director at Atmantan Wellness Centre has some suggestions:

1. Restrict your travel

The ideal way to deal with coronavirus would be to self-quarantine and work from home. Leave your home only when it is absolutely needed.

2. Wash your hands often

Washing hands is one of the prime safety measures to prevent yourself from coronavirus. Regularly and thoroughly cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand wash or sanitizer kills the virus and helps prevent its outspread. Further, it reduces the chances of contamination. Also, refrain from touching your mouth, eyes and nearby area.

3. If you have to travel, practise hygiene

From disinfecting your bags, cell phones, and shoes to cleaning the doorknobs, doorbells and window panes with disinfectants – practising hygiene is very important. People are advised to cover their mouth and nose while stepping out to prevent themselves from accidental breathe-ins from those infected with the virus. Carry sanitizers to keep hands clean.

4. Social distancing

Its time to de-socialize! When you are on the roads, maintain at least one meter distance from other people. Maintain a safe distance from anyone who is coughing, sneezing or looks unwell. Avoid meeting people who have had an international travel history in the past few months.

5. Quarantine and heal

If you travel internationally in the last few months or if you are showing symptoms of COVID-19, the best measure is to get tested and resort to quarantine. It will prevent you from further spreading the virus and in this time, take medicines to improve your immunity, counter the virus and heal from within. From 10-15 days, quarantine can help people get better if they are strong on immunity.