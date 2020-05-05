Today is World Hand Hygiene Day and while you are already into the habit of washing your hands for 20 seconds ever since the outbreak of COVID-19, Vikas Bagaria, Founder, Pee Safe gives us more insight into the simple habit that acts as a defense in keeping the virus at bay.

Hands are like the transmission hubs for a number of disease-causing microbes such as bacteria and virus including Covid-19 he remarks. “When an infected person touches any surface or food, the germs get transferred and might enter the body of those who come into contact with these. Various food items in their raw form can also be conducive to germ growth and if attention is not given then such food can be harmful enough to land a person in the hospital. Not only this, unwashed hands of any infected person can transfer the germs to any surface or person that they touch including table or counter tops, gadgets, furniture, utensils, doorknobs, car door handles and handrails etc.”

Slight attention is enough to help you identify the times when hand washing is needed. For instance you should wash your hands…

If they are dirty

If you just visited the washroom

If you are about to eat, serve or cook food

If you just rolled in the dirt with your pet or simply patted any animal

If you just returned home from outdoors

If you are going to coming back after meeting a sick person

If you just blew your nose, sneezed or coughed into your hands

If you touched the garbage can/bag

If you did anything and are about to touch your face

By frequently washing your hands with soap and water or rubbing them with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, you can keep them germ free. This is easily your best protection from the Covid-19 virus as well as other virus and bacteria caused diseases such as SARS, MERS, flu, TB, diarrhea, Pneumonia and so on. Stay home, stay safe!