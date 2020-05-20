From what it seems, the onus is on us to take care of our face and skin, like good old times. And, while speaking to some brands out there who focus on natural products, we realised it ain’t that difficult and needs ingredients that are easily available in your kitchen. Don’t believe us, try these five simple DIY home remedies:

1. Banana and Honey Face Mask for oily skin:

(Shared by Bhaskara Seth, co-founder, Neemli Naturals)



Ingredients: Banana and honey



Directions:

• Mash 1 fully ripe banana in a mixing bowl.

• Add 2 tablespoons of honey and mix thoroughly.

• To put this hydrating mask to use, first wash your face with lukewarm water. Then massage the mask into your skin, making sure to completely cover your T-zone.

• Leave it on your face for 20 minutes to get all the hydrating benefits. Rinse the mask off with lukewarm water, and pat your skin dry with a soft towel.



2. Cucumber and Aloe Vera Mask for dry skin:

(Shared by Bhaskara Seth, co-founder, Neemli Naturals)

Ingredients: Aloe vera gel and cucumber



Directions:

• Cut ½ of a cucumber into slices.

• Place these slices in a blender and mix until watery.

• Add 2 tablespoons of aloe vera gel and blend until smooth.

• For the best results, massage the paste evenly onto your face. After half-an-hour, rinse off the mask with cool water and pat your skin dry with a soft towel. Your skin will feel refreshed and rejuvenated.



3. Turmeric, Lemon and Honey Face Mask for acne-prone skin:

(Shared by Bhaskara Seth, co-founder, Neemli Naturals)



Ingredients: Turmeric, Honey and Lemon



Directions:

• Take 1/2 teaspoon turmeric, 1 tablespoon honey and juice of ¼ Lemon. Mix it well.

• You can add one to two drops of tea tree essential oil (optional).

• Apply it evenly on your face and leave it for 10-15 minutes. Afterwards, wash your face with water to remove it and pat it dry.



4. Coffee Body Scrub

(Shared by Gayatri Dawda, Nutritionist, One Life Nutriscience)

Coffee is still a popular ingredient for many DIY body scrubs. The tiny granules are gentle on the skin, while still being effective at removing dead cells from the skin’s surface.



Ingredients: 1/2 cup coffee grounds, 2 tbsp hot water, 1 tbsp coconut oil (warm)



Directions:

• Add the coffee grounds and hot water to a mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly with a spoon.

• Now, add coconut oil. If needed, add more coffee grounds or more oil to get the consistency right. When you’re satisfied with the consistency, spoon the mixture into a container.



5. Honey, Milk and Turmeric Face Pack:

(Shared by Kruthika Kumaran, co-founder, Vilvah)



Using turmeric for dry skin can help you reduce flakiness and dryness while increasing radiance and glow. Honey's antioxidants, antiseptic and antibacterial properties make this ingredient a go-to for fighting acne and other skin problems as well. It'll open your pores and get rid of the blackheads while keeping your skin hydrated all day long.



Ingredients: Turmeric powder, milk, honey



Directions:

• Mix 1/4 teaspoon of turmeric powder, 1 tablespoon of milk, and 1 teaspoon of honey.

• After the paste is ready, apply this pack all over your face and neck.

• Leave it on your for 10- 15 minutes. Rinse with warm water. Use this pack 2-3 times a week.