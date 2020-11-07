Our country hosts a variety of seasons through the course of a year but it is the part in between the two seasons, especially between the autumn and winter that we are prone to catching viral infections. In current times, where we are already fighting a major pandemic, it becomes even more important that we stay cautious about our health and wellness.

Chef Ranveer Brar, celebrity chef, restaurateur and brand ambassador for Veggie clean by Marico, opines that our wellbeing and health depends on the food we consume. Explaining further, he shares some simple tips that he has been religiously following to boost his immunity as the seasons change:

1. Drink a cup of hot water, lemon juice, honey and a tablespoon of apple cider vinegar every morning as soon as you wake up. This helps the body function better, and also create a healthy glow. For an added kick, you can add a little cinnamon, crushed pepper or turmeric as well.

2. Swap cold drinks with warmer and healthier options such as green tea, ginger tea or even kadha, which detoxifies the body and boosts immunity.

3. Have more seasonal and fresh fruits and vegetables.

4. Include loads of probiotics such as yoghurt, kombucha, cheese, Kafir, etc. as the good bacteria boosts immunity by helping our digestive system absorb more nutrition from all the food we eat.

5. Try your hand at Microgreens. These young vegetable greens are aromatic, high in nutrition and have antioxidant properties. Chef Ranvees’s favourite microgreen salad includes the baby leaves, avocado, tomatoes, grilled courgette and some croutons (maybe even some cheese) with a simple olive oil and balsamic dressing as a snack!

