From cardamom to liquorice, Kama Ayurveda's new face oil is packed with natural goodness

With self-care and self-love high on everyone’s list, we shine the spotlight on the latest face oil to hit the market. While last week we had acne-fighting skin products from other brands telling us how to aim for that blemish-free skin, this time with Kama Ayurveda’s Urjasara face oil it is about getting that fresh, young look. Though when we discover the ingredients — we are indeed tempted to give this concoction a taste! With sesame oil, cardamom, costus, and liquorice in the mix — the benefits for your skin include improved blood circulation and removal of excess melanin, we are told.

Founded in 2002, the Delhi-based brand is known for using pure, natural, and organic ingredients. Promising anti-aging qualities and rich in antioxidants, this face oil could very well herald your glow-up moment. Once you apply a water-based toner, we are instructed to take a few drops of the oil and massage

it gently into your skin. Give more attention to your dry spots and areas of irregular skin texture. The best part, we find, is that this oil works for both day and night, except remember to sun-block during the former. Suitable for all skin types and anyone above 18, the formula is non-allergenic and has been dermatologically tested.

INR 495 onwards. At stores across the country and online.