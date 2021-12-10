Chennai-based Deepika Goyal on how to find happiness

Happiness is just a breath away. That is, if you do it right, says Deepika Goyal, a breath coach, who has helped many of her clients resolve their issues in their relationships, money matters and self healing via breathing techniques and other methods. With nearly 27 years of being a practitioner of alternative healing, Deepika tells us, “It all started with my own personal experience. While some would say that I am from a privileged background, when it came to emotional upheavals I realised early in life, that I needed help. I needed emotional support to brave certain phases of my life.” Her struggles propelled her deeper into the art of life coaching and Deepika decided to give back to society — and went to the UK for the Louise Hay training programme to equip herself with the right qualifications. “I wanted to help others like me — who needed guidance and help to navigate through the various issues that life throws at us.”

Deepika Goyal

Serendipity calling

Deepika’s innate intuitive skills give her insight into a client’s issues in a manner that straddles rationale and faith, as with most alternative healing. “My introduction to the Subconscious Release Technique (SRT) was by pure chance. Out of curiosity I was following a thread on Facebook, last year during lockdown, and soon found myself deeply interested in SRT.” She proceeds to share with us client testimonials that range from health issues like irritable bowel syndrome and tinnitus (ringing in the ears) to money matters and even personal problems like finding a suitable life partner. “Most physical ailments have emotional links. You will be surprised how important forgiveness is — not just forgiving others but yourself — because often we carry the burden of guilt in our subconscious. Other emotions like anger, jealousy and resentment also pull us down. I hope to help my clients to let go of expectations and be more productive and be the best form they can be!” says the life coach, who adds that gratitude and selflove are powerful tools on the path to wellness.

The process

While we muse over the theory of karma and the importance of exploring one’s inner-child — we ask Deepika about the process that she follows. “As a mind and energy coach and a subconscious release therapist, I start the process with a focus on the individual’s belief system. And through conversation and oneon-one interaction, we use the first session to clear the issues with the power of breath,” says the 47-year-old, who elaborates on how one has to explore the source of a belief which has usually formed in our early years. That is, experiences that are stored in our subconscious, and can generate negative or positive emotions. “It all comes down to our idea of happiness and joy. Do you want your happiness to be hinged on a phone call that you are waiting for or find that joy within yourself without seeking it outside?” asks Deepika, in conclusion, leaving us with much to mull over.

The process can take from six weeks to six months duration, price on request after a free consultation. Book appointments via goyaldeepika@hotmail.com