How connecting with nature can help lighten your mood, according to experts

Have you ever one of those days where just about nothing feels right? It feels like a void— you are restless, grumpy and just plain frustrated about everything that comes your way. Amidst this pandemonium of thoughts that are all over the place, we forget that our soul is yearning for more than just a 9 to 5. Indulge speaks to experts from the field of psychology and wellness who tell us how to get out of this slump:



Walk the talk

The chief psychologist of Anubhav Positive Psychology, Kolkata, Dr Devlina Lahiri says, “Stepping outside of your four walls helps increase the adrenaline, dopamine and oxytocin levels in your body which in turn makes you happy. One of the major aspects of a healthy lifestyle is being in touch with nature, by going out in the sun, out in the open and by not staying indoors.” So whenever you find yourself in a situation where you are sulking or feeling passive-aggressive, hop in to your favourite pair of sneakers and put on your earphones, and play some soothing lo-fi numbers and set out on a long walk. Take a few deep breaths, and don’t forget to wear your masks. You don’t necessarily need to have a place in your mind— you may listlessly wander about.



Pet project

Dr Rex Jose Joseph, a psychologist and animal-assisted therapist, says, “Stepping outside has both physical and psychological benefits. The fresh air refreshes the oxygen circulation in your body which in turn provides more fuel to your brain. Spending time with a four-legged companion will increase your oxytocin and endorphin levels which will, in turn, make you feel warm and happy.” He is also the

founder of The DogSide, a digital mental health service and a researcher with a mental health care app called Being. You can go out and traverse through the town and explore the parks near to your place (Cubbon Park if you’re in Bengaluru is a must-visit). People from all walks of life, from children to young adults and the elderly, sometimes with their pet dogs come there to spend some time away from the madding crowd.

Dr Rex Jose Joseph

The great outdoors

Instead of wallowing in self-pity, a good way to lift your spirits is to step your foot outside. You should consider going on picnics with your loved one(s) and you will feel much more energised for the upcoming week. Christ (Deemed to be) University counsellor, Deepa Venu Kumar says, “There is plenty of research that has been meticulously executed regarding the positive impact of nature on our mental and physical health. Nature has a remedial effect on anger, mood and depression, and has the potential to be the panacea of most psychological problems we face in our everyday lives. This makes me think of the book Last Child in the Woods by Richard Louv, where he discusses how spending little or no time outdoors can cause behavioural problems. He calls it 'nature deficit disorder' For me, nature is my go-to physician, calming, healing and rejuvenating.”



So on that note, lighten your mood and smile a little more, communicate with people and reconnect with nature. The answer may lie within, but the path to the answer is outside the four walls.