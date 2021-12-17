Here are some health benefits of Frankincense Essential oil

Winter is here and so are the allergies that come with this season. Apart from some common winter allergies like airborne dust particles, dust mites and pet dander (skin flakes that carry proteins); joint pain is also one of the concerns of elderly people. And that’s why winters call for all heat-inducing foods to keep the allergies away, metabolism in check and also to control the aches and pains by adding warmth to our body. Apart from following our regular treatment, we can also look at adding one important essential oil to our routine to keep all these issues away. I’m talking about Frankincense oil also known as olibanum. Frankincense is a common type of essential oil used in aromatherapy sessions. It is derived from the Boswellia tree and we all know the benefits of boswellia serrata when it comes to bone health. Frankincense oil has enormous health benefits attributed to its polyphenols that have different properties such as being an antiseptic, disinfectant, astringent, carminative, cicatrizant, cytophylactic, digestive, diuretic, emmenagogue, expectorant and lots more. So, let’s have a look at the benefits of frankincense oil and how to use it.

■ When we inhale the aroma of this oil, it has been shown to reduce heart rate and blood pressure (which is usually elevated with stress) plus it has anti-anxiety and depression-reducing abilities. If I have to talk technically about this oil, then it transmits messages to our limbic system of the brain, which is known to influence the nervous system and thus controls stress. You can use it by adding 2-3 drops of this oil in hot water for bathing or use it in an oil diffuser or vaporiser to fight anxiety.

■ It also has immune-enhancing and antiseptic properties that may help destroy dangerous bacteria, viruses and microbes in our body. It can be used to prevent germs and different infections related to the respiratory tract where the frankincense essential oil helps provide relief from coughing, phlegm, mucus in the lungs, control allergies and to make breathing easier particularly in cold weather. Add 2-3 drops of this oil to a cloth and inhale twice a day. Use it on a pillow while sleeping or use in an oil diffuser.

■ Frankincense oil balances menstrual cycles and also delays menopause. It also helps to alleviate different symptoms associated with menses and PMS such as pain or cramps in the abdominal area, nausea, fatigue, headache, irritation and mood swings.

■ It has been observed that frankincense can also strengthen our skin by improving elasticity, skin tone and defense mechanisms against bacteria. In addition, it also reduces the appearance of blemishes that appear with aging. It tones and lifts the skin cells and promotes the regeneration of healthy skin cells keeping our existing skin cells and tissues healthy. When applied topically or inhaled, it can make the scars and marks of boils, acne, and a pox on the skin fade gradually. Mix six drops of frankincense oil to 30-50ml of cold-pressed coconut oil and apply it directly to the skin. It’s always better to do a small patch test first to check for any possible allergic reactions before using.

■ It also has anti-inflammatory properties which help in controlling joint aches and pain by reducing inflammation. Mix 3-4 drops of frankincense oil in 30 ml warm sesame oil and massage it gently on joints to gradually work on controlling pain levels.

Use this essential oil during the winter to enhance your immune system and keep aches and pains away.