There are chances that the party season and everything that comes with it have wreaked havoc on your skin. So if you’re looking for ways to restore your skin to its pre-Christmas perfection, here are five detoxifying masks we recommend:

Prolixr Detoxifying Sea Algae Mask

Seaweed algae, diatomaceous Earth, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid and activated charcoal combine to improve your skin tone and texture while at the same time rejuvenating, hydrating and moisturising it. Rs.999

Aztec Secret - Indian Healing Clay Deep Pore Cleansing Natural Calcium Bentonite Clay

This is made with 100 percent natural calcium bentonite clay that deep cleanses pores to keep your skin clean and clear. When used regularly, it minimises breakouts, shrinks pores and tackles blemishes. Rs.1,440

Kiehl's Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Masque

Made with Amazonian white clay, this mask removes debris and dead skin that clogs pores and makes skin look dull. Use it regularly for refined skin and to reduce pores. Rs.2,800

Innisfree Green Barley Gommage Peeling Mask

This gommage (a French beauty trend which involves gently cleansing or exfoliating the skin) mask is both a chemical and physical peel. It has green barley vinegar, glycolic acid and salicylic acid, for smoother, younger and clean skin. Rs.900

Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment

Combining charcoal, six different acids and K-17 clay, this mask claims to be the most advanced clearing treatment. The ingredients it uses lift dirt, dead skin cells, toxins and excess oil leaving your skin looking fresh and healthy. Rs.2,650

