Tinder India wants to help you with your mental health. The dating app is now collaborating with AI-driven platform VisitHealth to offer free mental health resources and therapy sessions to its members through the month of July. Existing and new members will now have access to emotional wellness content including guided meditations, fitness videos and more. What is impressive is that feel-good content apart, members will have access to two free sessions with licensed therapists across all major Indian languages.

More than half of all Tinder members are Gen Z (18 to 25-year-old young adults). The loss, longing, and loneliness created by the pandemic has accelerated a new normal in every aspect of their lives including being more open on Tinder. It has led Tinder members to be more truthful and vulnerable about who they are, how they look, and what they’re going through with mentions of ‘anxious’ growing by 20% and “normalize” by 11X in Tinder bios in India between the start of the pandemic in 2020 to now.

“The pandemic has put things in perspective for all of us. COVID-19 has been hard on mental health, especially for our young members who are dealing with a new normal across all facets of their lives. The last couple of months have been particularly hard with nearly everyone dealing with heightened levels of grief, stress, anxiety and loss. We recognize that every once in a while, one needs to pause and check-in and hope that with this initiative, our members find comfort in the fact that now support is just a click away on Tinder”, says Taru Kapoor, General Manager - Tinder & Match Group, India.

Photo courtesy: Markus Winkler on Unsplash