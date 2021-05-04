Ever stared at your shower aimlessly and wished for it to remove all the impurities and give you a refreshed bath? Your wish has been granted now. Korikart’s Vitamin Shower Filter, a revolutionary product that can be fitted in your shower, not only removes water impurities but also balances moisture and keeps the skin healthy, clean and full of fragrance.

Korikart is a one-stop online store that provides multiple Korean products in India. The brand's USP includes catering to its patrons with K-Beauty products along with providing them a visual demonstration of the products through various videos.

Easy to use, the high point of the innovative filter is that it removes residual chlorine in tap water using vitamin-c. This means you don’t need to worry about chlorine damaging your skin and hair. Available in a range of soothing fragrances including lavender, cherry, green grape, lemon and freesia, the DIY filter will refresh you. The presence of moisturizing properties in it also means that you don’t need to invest in costly shower gels to make your skin soft and supple.

From this K-Beauty range, you can also try out their Plan 36.5- Plant Cell Relaxing Body Scrub which first pleases the olfactory senses with its fruity notes. Then its microbeads exfoliate the skin and leave it thoroughly moisturised.