Sameera Reddy also stressed on the importance of taking things slow and give your body and yourself time to heal.

Sameera Reddy on Tuesday took to Instagram to share a few tips on how to battle the weakness that follows after a person recovers from Covid-19. The actress recently tested negative after battling the virus over a few days last month.



"Post-COVID recovery tips that have helped me especially with the weakness. Please feel free to share anything that has helped you too," she wrote on Instagram.



Sameera Reddy also shared her list of essentials: "Coconut water, dates/kala jamun, soaked almonds /raisins overnight, amla/lime juice, fresh fruit, add jaggery and ghee after meals, no refined/processed foods, eat wholesome foods like pulses, khichdi with veggies, sleep sleep sleep, controlled screen time especially before sleep, slow walks, no intense workout, take sunlight for 15 mins, pranayama, shavasana, deep breathing."

"It's ok to feel emotional. Share your feelings. Most important take time to heal. This definitely helped me. Get well soon. Stay strong #healthiswealth #covid #recovery," she added.