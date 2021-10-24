Words that bestow liberation

The Vivekachoodamani of Sri Adisankaracharya as we have been seeing for over a year and a half now comes to a close with the teacher praising the disciple. The seeker begins by asking seven questions about bondage, how it came, how it got established and how one can become free. What is not the Self, what the Self is and how to tell the difference between the two.

The whole text is a reply to these questions. Now it is the teacher’s turn to give parting words of wisdom as he congratulates the student calling him his own son.“I have taught you this supreme knowledge, which is the crest jewel of Vedanta, the essence of all the scriptures. I taught you this secret because you do not have in your heart the dross of this Iron Age and your intellect is free of selfish desires. You have a desire for freedom and so I gave you this knowledge considering you as my own son.”

Hearing these words from the Guru, the student realises that the teaching has come to an end. It is time to go away and alone, contemplate and realise the truth within oneself. So he prostrates before the teacher and goes his way after the teacher gives him permission to leave. He is free of all bondages of the mind.

The teacher here is not one who holds on to his student for a living, or for name and fame. The student gone, the Guru ever remains in bliss with the mind merged in the ocean of joy. Remaining so, he moves about the earth purifying it with his footprints that leave behind flowers of contemplation wherever he walks.

The master sings the glory of this text —Vivekachoodamani. It is a dialogue between the Guru and the Shishya, and the topic of this dialogue is an indication of the qualities of the Self. It has been established to help the seekers after liberation so that they can gain the knowledge with ease.

The teacher is calling upon all kinds of people to appreciate the teachings in the book. Who are those who can truly understand and acknowledge its greatness that does good? They are those who have purified their mind by several means outlined for seekers. They do not have a craving to enjoy the pleasures of existence in the world through their sense organs. Their mind is calm at all times. They are admirers of the Vedas. They strive towards the Truth and are seekers of liberation.

To all those people who are tossed about in the ocean of change afflicted by problems caused by the elements, by fate and by one’s own thoughts, suffering like a thirsty man in a desert, hopelessly chasing mirages to quench their thirst, this text of non-dual knowledge gives joy. May these words of Sankara that bestow liberation be ever victorious.

The writer is Sevika, Chinmaya Surya, Puducherry (www.chinmayamission.com); email: sharanya.chaitanya@chinmayamission.com