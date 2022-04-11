Product review: Bio-retinol Age Defying Potion by Lilaa Organic Skincare is made to wow!

Bio-retinol Age-Defying Potion by Lilaa Organic Skincare is a product made to wow. The artfully designed pull-out box with biophilic motifs is the first thing to catch your attention. The moisturiser also packs in the natural goodness Ayurveda has to offer.

It incorporates bakuchiol (plant-based retinol), sunflower seed oil and sunflower seed oil as its main components. What do these do? Bakuchiol works well in skin cell turnover. It also improves skin tone. Squalene is good for keeping the skin soft and luminous.

It helps lighten fine lines in mature skin. Sunflower seed oil is a non-comedogenic (a product that doesn’t block pores) keeps blackheads, whiteheads, and acne at bay. The moisturiser has a high concentration of Vitamin E, protecting the skin from sun damage.

It is ultra light-weight, hydrates well, and works on repairing dry, sun-burnt, or shriveled-up skin. It is a non-irritant and adapts well to different skin types.

Bio-retinol Age Defying Potion Price: Rs 3,600

Availability: Lilaaorganicskincare.com