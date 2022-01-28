A complete guide to keep your gut healthy

For the last few weeks, I have been writing about bad lifestyle and wrong eating habits that load our bodies with toxins. These toxins have a huge impact on the body which affects the stomach, immune system, blood flow, metabolism, hormones etc. To improve our health we need to focus on cleansing or detoxification. Traditionally, when we speak about detoxification or cleansing the body, it was always about cleaning the gut first. Some people would drink concoction, oils, herbs etc to initiate diarrhoea and clean out all toxins from the body and others would focus on periodic fasting. The latter has also become a trend as intermittent or dry fasting to detoxify the body which mainly means a much needed rest for the digestive system so the body can refocus on rebooting and recovery of all sluggish organs like liver, kidneys and lungs.

Detox, inside out

It is very easy to accumulate toxins over time with bad eating habits, contaminated water and environmental pollutants. After a while, these toxins slow down the digestive system and overload the colon. Back up of toxic wastes are reabsorbed into the bloodstream and if this continues long enough it can result in a disease or inflammatory condition. Liver is the primary site of detoxification inside the body; however it is essential to first look at gut health because the gut is the primary route of entry or exit for toxic compounds. Gut microflora also helps to digest toxins such as mercury and other heavy metals. If the gut microflora goes out of balance, detoxification will be compromised, no matter how well the liver is functioning. Another reason we should focus on detoxifying the digestive system is because 90 per cent of your immune system is in your gut. Healthy gut micro flora regulates the immune system by upregulating its action when there is an imbalance or foreign invaders. Gut bacteria also helps in breaking down foods and helps in absorption and assimilation. These bacteria also produce the essential B vitamins which indirectly boosts mood and energy levels naturally. Regular bowel movement ultimately denotes that our gut is eliminating all the toxins out naturally. There are fat soluble toxins in the gut and if they are not eliminated properly, they will be re-absorbed. The stored toxins can putrefy in the colon. Excess store of toxins may stretch the colon and increase the chances of diverticulitis (pouches on the intestinal wall which may become infected) or prolapsed colon. The colon issues impair the large intestine’s ability to function, which places severe strain on your digestive organs and glands and affects nutrient assimilation and absorption.

So, in short, the sewer system i.e colon, if not cleaned properly can accumulate toxic poisons, which are absorbed into the bloodstream and may give a way to various diseases. That’s why cleansing your body and your stomach is very important. In our next article we will learn about a few superfoods that will help in detoxifying your gut and reduce inflammation.