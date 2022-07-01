From curl conditioners to hair masks, here’s all that you need to tame those beautiful locks

Curly wurlies! It is not easy to maintain curly hair and we all know it. And, with the monsoons arriving in the city, there are chances that the humid and wet climate might cause more trouble for you. But fret not, as we’ve got your back. Here are the best curly-girl-friendly products that are truly a godsend

All in for onions

Battling frizz with curly hair is perhaps the toughest. And, what’s better than a good hair oil to help you with handling it? Onion-based hair oils have proven to provide the best kind of help for curls and waves. You can opt for the VA Essentials onion hair oil. The oil doesn’t come with any harsh chemicals and is made with natural ingredients like red onions, castor oil, argan oil, and mango butter. It also has shea butter that helps to moisturise the rough curl ends. This oil also treats hair thinning and breakage. Rs 349. vanshikaahuja.com

VA Essentials onion hair oil

Murumuru and more

What if we told you that everything that you require for healthy curly hair can be found in just a bar of soap? Earth Rhythm’s Murumuru Shampoo Bar + Argan Conditioner bar is the answer to all your woes. The murumuru butter gives the hair long-lasting hydration while the argan oil provides the scalp a fatty layer that prevents dryness and boosts shine. It also has castor oil and vitamin E supplements that prevent irritation and promotes hair growth. What else? It makes your hair smell so good, you might want to eat it up. Rs 958. earthrhythm.com

Murumuru Shampoo Bar + Argan Conditioner bar

Mask it up!

Here’s a something that you can always count on — BBlunt Curly Hair Pre-Poo. Short for pre-shampoo, this is that one hair mask that even celebrity hair stylists swear by. Pre-Poo is the process of prepping your hair before shampooing. It contains ingredients like coconut water and aloe vera gel that help to detangle hair and combat breakage and frizz. That’s not all! It is also enriched with UV protection and prevents any sort of heat styling damage. Rs 500. bblunt.com

BBlunt Curly Hair Pre-Poo

Shampoo talk

If you are looking for a shampoo to treat your curly and frizzy hair, then True Frog Shampoo for Curls is a great pick. The shampoo is prepared with ingredients such as chia seed extract to handle humidity and quinoa protein that helps to restore and lock in hydration. Avocado butter and tender coconut water provide definition and shine to your hair. The vegan product is non-toxic and has no parabens or silicones. Rs 585. truefrog.in

True Frog Shampoo for Curls

Mind if I comb over?

Even after treating your hair with the best products, you must use a good comb to detangle your tresses. And the best option for curly hair girls is this XO curls comb. Use it after conditioning in the shower otherwise, the comb does wonders. As the comb has wide teeth, it helps in detangling your hair without any breakage. Rs 299. amazon.in