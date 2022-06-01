Feeling lethargic and cramps in the lower limb? This mineral is the answer to all your health problems

Off late I’ve been getting a few queries from people regarding constant tiredness, lethargy, cramps in the lower limbs, heaviness in the head and pain which isn’t affecting their day to day activity but is still pretty bothersome. Few people also face sleep disturbance and nerve issues along with the above symptoms. While these things require attention from a healthcare provider; we also have to understand that these issues can be triggered by a deficiency of a very important mineral in our body. And this important mineral is Magnesium (Mg) which is responsible for more than 300 biochemical reactions and functions in our system including nerve and muscle function, gut health, bone health, protein synthesis, blood pressure and blood sugar level regulation among many others. Magnesium plays a vital role for energy production in our body, it helps in oxidative phosphorylation, and glycolysis, plus it also contributes to the structural development of bones as well as teeth. Magnesium is also essential for the synthesis of DNA, RNA and the master antioxidant glutathione in our body which makes sure we stay healthy. Magnesium also acts as a precursor of melatonin (sleep hormone) which induces sound sleep. Apart from these, Magnesium also plays an essential role in the transport of Calcium (Ca) and Potassium (K) ions across our cell membranes; this is a very important process that improves nerve function, muscle contraction and the rhythm of our heart. These are few functions of magnesium in our body but a poor lifestyle leads to depletion of magnesium from our body and that’s why many people start facing the above-mentioned symptoms. Let’s look at certain tips that will help you in improving your magnesium levels naturally, but do talk to your healthcare provider to see if you also need the help of supplements:

● The basic thing that anyone can do to increase magnesium levels naturally in the body is doing an Epsom salt soak. You can get Magnesium Sulphate which is also known as Epsom salt and is basically made out of Magnesium Sulphate and Oxygen quite easily at any local pharmacy. Add 50 gm to 100 gm of this salt in a bucket of warm or cold water and then soak your feet or whole body or bathe in it. This can be done once in 10-15 days. Drink a glass of water with a pinch of rock salt before and after taking an Epsom salt bath/soaking to maintain hydration and electrolyte levels in the body as Epsom salt bathing dehydrates our system.

● Cacao powder is made from cocoa beans through a cold-pressed method and has a lot of nutrients including magnesium which helps in improving nerve function and relaxing the mind. Add half a teaspoon daily to your fruits for 15-20 days.

● Almonds are high in magnesium, and other minerals to help stop those dreaded headaches or heaviness in the head or migraines. Plus almonds also contain salicin, which gets converted to salicylic acid, the primary byproduct of aspirin. So, you have a safe and natural pain reliever to munch on. Taking five soaked almonds daily will be helpful too.

● Green leafy veggies, too, are a good source of magnesium and chlorophyll which works on improving gut health and flushing out the colon naturally. Include green leafy veggies every alternate day in your meals to get the benefits.

● Avocado is also a really good source of magnesium, plus it gives healthy fats to our body and has anti-inflammatory benefits too. Try and add one-fourth of an avocado every alternate day in a salad to reap the benefits. Once your Magnesium levels are sorted, your other symptoms will disappear soon.