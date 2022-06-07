How to tackle urinary incontinence woes

The feeling of having to urinate frequently is a problem that bothers both men and women. Some even urinate unknowingly when they sneeze or cough, which used to be common in people over 60. But today, it is common even among teenagers, children, and women after childbirth.

The bladder is a compartment made of muscle that can store 400ml-600ml of urine. Usually, people with no other health problems urinate 8 to 9 times a day.

However, if you have to urinate more often or while sneezing or coughing, you need to find the cause and seek treatment. This condition is called urinary incontinence.

There are three major types of urinary incontinence

1. Stress incontinence.

2. Urge incontinence

3. Overflow incontinence

Stress incontinence

It is common among women after pregnancy. This type of urinary incontinence is caused by stress on the abdomen. When you laugh out loud, sneeze or cough, you may urinate unknowingly. It may happen due to postpartum muscle weakness, prolonged labour pain and delivery of overweight baby.

Urge incontinence

This is commonly seen in the elderly. Excessive activity of the urinary bladder can cause one to lose control before reaching the bathroom. People taking medication for diabetes, urinary tract infections and psychiatric problems may also have the problem.

Overflow incontinence

Sometimes, though bladder is completely filled, a person cannot urinate. As a result, urine leaks out. This condition may be due to the weakness of bladder muscles or some medications.

Causes

There are two main reasons for urinary incontinence. One as bladder may be overfilled. The second is when some feel like urinating even if bladder is not full. The main causes are diabetes, childbirth, paralysis, fibroids, hyperthyroidism, tension, urinary tract infections, prostate gland diseases and medications. It can be treated and cured if diagnosed early. There are various kinds of treatments available. Among them, physiotherapy is more effective.

What to do?

Empty the bladder every day at the same time

Avoid lifting heavy objects

Avoid drinking coffee and too much water when you need more physical activity

As soon as you feel like urinating, do so

Avoid drinking water at bedtime

Physiotherapy for everyday