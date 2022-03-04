Here’s everything you need to know about intermittent fasting

We will be celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8. And rather than waiting for others to celebrate you (if you are a woman), take charge of yourself and your health to celebrate the healthy you. In today’s column, I will be discussing about maintaining a healthy lifestyle through intermittent fasting that helps in giving rest to the digestion process and cleanses the toxins out of the body. Our digestive system works without any rest throughout the day and night and fasting can give much-needed rest to the entire digestive system to repair and heal itself.

It takes about 10-12 hours for the liver to use up all its sugar storage. When the cells are finally done with digestion and the sugar storage is used up completely during the fast, the body starts burning stored fat and produces ketone bodies that are known as the state of ketosis that releases free hydrogen molecules. These molecules then bond with the oxygen molecules in the blood and water is formed internally. This freshly synthesised metabolic water is purest in its form as it is free of toxins found in most external water we drink. This water helps in purifying our blood and lymph intensively through an internal filtration process resulting in a purified and detoxified body.

The process

To start with intermittent fasting it is important to finish your dinner around sunset and drink only plain water after that. Do not consume any supplements, infusions, herbal teas or any other form of liquids. The next morning, when you feel hungry, start with 300 ml

400 ml of lemon water and swirl in the mouth for a few seconds, then sip down slowly to keep the body alkaline. Follow it up with fruits and nuts to get digestive enzymes and alkaline dose. After about an hour you can enjoy your cooked meal and follow your routine. If you are trying intermittent fasting for the first time, you might face certain common side effects. Here’s how you can deal with them.

■ Back pain: This may be due to toxins in the lower intestine because the blood vessels that draw nutrients from our colon are in proximity to the nerves of the spine. Back pain will subside after the complete elimination of the toxins from the body. If the pain is severe then apply warm sesame oil and massage gently.

■ Blackouts: During fasting, the body conserves energy. The heart pumps very slowly and that affects our blood pressure too. Suddenly standing with a jerk or moving from a resting position will cause the blood to flow to the legs, causing blackouts and dizziness. Therefore, It is important to use the correct posture while standing or sitting when fasting.

■ Headache: Toxins can cause muscle tightness in the neck and shoulder area that can result in tension headaches. The healing crisis in the body too can cause headaches, Focus more on deep breathing because oxygen levels help in suppressing a headache or taking steam with eucalyptus oil.

■ Tightness: Muscles around the neck, shoulder, arms, stomach or legs can be affected, as toxins accumulate in the large muscles. Light stretching helps to improve blood circulation and reduce tightness.

■ Nausea: When waste is released too quickly by the lymph glands, some of the toxic overloads are taken by the liver and secreted with bile into the stomach. This causes nausea. Try ginger lemon juice mixed in a cup of warm water and sip on it slowly.