Do you know short term stress of work or relationship helps boost our immune system?

For the longest time, I’ve seen people coming to us with an assumption that they have got a particular disease due to their bad luck or age or genetics, etc. But even if a few diseases like hypertension or diabetes among others run in the family it can be controlled with a healthy lifestyle. However, it is important to note that there is no quick fix to damage that has happened to our body internally. It takes time and patience, which is lacking in most of us and that leads to stress and many ailments in our bodies.

Medically speaking, stress is required for our body to enhance its function and immunity. Our body is capable of handling short-term stress that comes with work, relationships, traffic, deadlines, etc, and it helps in boosting our immune system. During that stress phase, our body releases cortisol and adrenaline. Adrenaline makes your heart rate high, raises your blood pressure and increases the energy supplies to the body to cope with the stress. Whereas cortisol, which is also known as the stress hormone, starts increasing the sugar (glucose) levels in the blood etc. If this happens for a shorter period and things go back to normal, then it is healthy.

But things change when we go through chronic stress throughout the day. When cortisol and adrenaline hormones are released in our body throughout the day, it affects our immune system adversely. Various hormones like insulin, thyroxine, etc, affect our overall body function and suppress the immune system directly. So, next time when you see the immune system isn’t functioning optimally you have to get to the cause of the same which could be faulty eating habits, a sedentary lifestyle, over-exercise without recovery, sleep deprivation or stress.

When we talk about stress, it’s not just adults, kids also go through a lot of stress. It’s not like they have stress but it’s the parents or their surroundings that can create it for them. Peer pressure, bullying, over-performing and an inferiority complex can lead to stress in kids and this will affect their fragile immune system.

So, if your kids fall sick often, try to look into the matter with this new found information.