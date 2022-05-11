Winner of Mr World body building contest, Karan Kapoor, talks about his fitness journey and what keeps him motivated

In April this year, Karan Kapoor, a model and fitness influencer won the Mr World 2022 body building contest. The young man from Kanpur who also has a large number of followers on social media apps like Instagram and Moj, won the admiration of the judges at the competition for his fitness levels and chiselled body. In an interview with Indulge he tells us about winning the title, his fitness journey and what keeps him motivated:

How do you feel after being named Mr. World? What all went behind the preparation for the same, and since when were you preparing to participate in this competition?

I'm honoured to have received the prestigious title of Mr. World representing India on an international level. It's a privilege to have represented my country, and I hope I've done my country proud. I mentally and physically prepared for Mr. World by being incredibly diligent with my nutrition, gym routine, and several workshops to enhance my skills.

Tell us what motivated you to take up fitness so seriously?

My childhood jabs and criticism for being a big kid inspired me to continue on my fitness journey. It had a significant impact on me at at the time, thus I began my fitness journey when I was in eighth grade, at the tender age of 13-14. After finishing my 12th grade, I started training at home and hitting the gym to strengthen my body. Since 2008, I've been embracing fitness as a result of my efforts and dedication, and I now have a consistent profession as a fitness model.

How long did it take for you to transform?

Nothing is simple. I am a firm believer that hard work pays off in the end. I started at the bottom and worked my way up for around 15 years to get to where I am now. But there is no ultimate goal in fitness, therefore I'm still working hard for me. However, my fat-to-fit transformation took around a year, after which I began competing professionally in events.

Does social media play a big part in your life? Has it been helping you achieve your dreams?

The internet has engulfed us all, and whether we like it or not, social media will always play an important role in our lives. When I first became serious about fitness, I began uploading photos and videos on the internet to encourage others to begin their own fitness journey. In 2021, I joined the Moj app, and my fame skyrocketed. My content was well-received by the audience, and I was able to inspire a large number of individuals with it. I posted exercise and nutrition recommendations on my Moj profile and have had a lot of positive feedback thus far.

What diet did you follow, and how important was it to stick to it?

Everyone's body needs are different, so I researched my own and devised a well-balanced eating plan. When I was training for the competition, I followed a strict diet. I was on a low-carb, high-protein diet that required me to exclude roti, white rice, sugar, milk, spicy, gravy-based foods, preserved foods, and fast food from my diet. Boiled egg whites, boiled chicken, salads, fruits, black coffee, green tea, brown rice, brown bread, omelette, and peanut butter were all part of my daily diet.

What was your workout regimen like?

It was usually a mix of cardio and strength training when I was training for the competition. So, in the mornings, I would do cardio followed by strength training with weights and various props to help me develop better posture.

What's your plan ahead in life?

My primary ambition is to represent India in numerous international contests and to make the country proud of me. Mr. World was only the start. Apart from that, I will continue to create content for my fanbase to educate and push individuals to begin their fitness journey. I believe that fitness does not imply having six-pack abs; rather, people should take their time on this path and find their own inspiration. Fitness is not a forced idea, and it will only help you live a healthy life by lowering your risk of illness.