What is the Polarity method, a new form of energy healing, all about?

Energy exchange looks like poetry in motion. The Polarity method, a new healing method energy healers are embracing now, is a case in point. Sahaya Jeevan, who practices the Polarity method, calls it ‘intuitive touch therapy.’ This Chandigarh-based bodyworker (professionals who use techniques involving touch, massage, and/or energy for better health) has conducted workshops in Hyderabad for Soham Services in Bengaluru and Chandigarh in the past.

“It helps in aiding general well-being, gaining focus and clarity, and helps us to understand the purpose of each element and their combinations so that we can understand what moves us and the universe,” she believes. About what made her take up Polarity, Sahaya says, “It is a rare form of bodywork that blends Ayurveda, the three principles of energy (positive, negative and neutral) and works directly on naadis/energy lines.”

Meanwhile, at the Heartfulness Institute in Hyderabad, the Polarity practitioner is doing a session to relieve headaches in a visitor. He asks the receiver who is seated to breathe deeply and then breathe normally. The giver, standing to the right of the receiver, rubs hands together to charge them. He places one hand near the receiver’s occiput (above the neck), and the other hand near their forehead. There is still no touching. The giver stays in this position, while discharging and recharging the hands several times according to the feeling of the receiver. Gradually, above the receiver’s head, he moves both hands lovingly to calm the etheric body around the head.

A year ago, the Heartfulness Institute in Hyderabad introduced Polarity on its campus. For the common eye, this may look pretty static, but Polarity is all about invisible energy. Polarity is not a medical treatment, but a simple method — free of charge —used to fix the energy field, say Ariel and Claire de Mercurio, the couple who are trainers and coordinators of Polarity. In this method, there is no therapist, but a giver and a receiver. The method is used to soothe headaches or pain in the shoulders, stomach etc.

The concept is based on the principle that all living systems make use of the movement of energy. Each individual has a healthy pattern of energy movement. When this healthy pattern is compromised, there will be a distortion in the energy field. Fixing this energy field is the purpose of Polarity. “If our Pranamaya kosha (energy field) is in balance, our physical and spiritual self will function well,” Claire shares.

Polarity guidelines

✥ Men practice it on men and women on women.

✥ No watches, metal bracelets, shoes, or mobile phones are allowed during a session.

✥ Giver washes hands before the session.

✥ Receiver is given a glass of water after the session.