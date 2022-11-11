Here's everything you need to know about the benefits of triphala

We are getting many people who suffer from gut-related issues and that’s where this one superfood helps in improving gut health gradually, it may or it may not suit a few people but it’s natural and you have to try it to understand how it works on your body. There are unspoken health benefits of the age-old favourite remedy and here I’m talking about triphala, a herbal remedy that consists of three herbs — haritaki or harda, bibitaki or behda, and amla.

Triphala, as the name suggests, is a tridosha and works wonders on all the doshas in the body. Ayurveda,

therefore, promoting triphala for longevity, rejuvenation, rehabilitation, and rebuilding. Triphala is one of the richest sources of antioxidants. Polyphenols like gallic acid and ellagic acid play a big role in building immunity, preventing cancer, improving gut health, etc. Tribulanic acid which plays an important role in chemo-protection and is also anti-cancerous in nature is a part of triphala, plus quercetin is also found in triphala, which plays a vital role in the health of the eyes, high blood pressure, hair, skin, lowering blood

sugar in diabetics. Quercetin is also found in onion, garlic, and other foods. Luteolin, which is also found in triphala is good for eyesight, cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. The role of triphala is not just restricted to being a laxative but it goes far beyond, here are a few examples of the same: