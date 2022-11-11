Here's everything you need to know about the benefits of triphala
The role of triphala is not just restricted to being a laxative but it goes far beyond
We are getting many people who suffer from gut-related issues and that’s where this one superfood helps in improving gut health gradually, it may or it may not suit a few people but it’s natural and you have to try it to understand how it works on your body. There are unspoken health benefits of the age-old favourite remedy and here I’m talking about triphala, a herbal remedy that consists of three herbs — haritaki or harda, bibitaki or behda, and amla.
Triphala, as the name suggests, is a tridosha and works wonders on all the doshas in the body. Ayurveda,
therefore, promoting triphala for longevity, rejuvenation, rehabilitation, and rebuilding. Triphala is one of the richest sources of antioxidants. Polyphenols like gallic acid and ellagic acid play a big role in building immunity, preventing cancer, improving gut health, etc. Tribulanic acid which plays an important role in chemo-protection and is also anti-cancerous in nature is a part of triphala, plus quercetin is also found in triphala, which plays a vital role in the health of the eyes, high blood pressure, hair, skin, lowering blood
sugar in diabetics. Quercetin is also found in onion, garlic, and other foods. Luteolin, which is also found in triphala is good for eyesight, cataract, glaucoma, and macular degeneration. The role of triphala is not just restricted to being a laxative but it goes far beyond, here are a few examples of the same:
- It helps in populating the gut microbiome, protecting the liver, has anti-cancerous properties, and protects from chemo and radiation. Sometimes, it might lower blood sugar levels and cause hypoglycemia, that’s why you have to take it under guidance. It contains a component that reduces the uptake of blood sugar into the cells, too quickly and this makes it very good for diabetic patients to consume. Diabetic patients can have a pinch of triphala for 15-20 minutes post meals along with a pinch of Sri Lankan rolled cinnamon with a little water and the sugar levels will improve.
- Triphala is also beneficial for people with gallstones. The use of Triphala helps in improving the health of the bile duct. It also helps to get rid of a stomach bug and most of the time can be taken along with allopathic medicines (unless your doctor or healthcaree provider says to avoid it).
- Triphala rejuvenates the gut, helps in controlling inflammation in the gut, and works on post-recovery from surgery or colorectal cancer, also works on controlling acidity, bloating, constipation, IBS, or any other gut-related issues.
- It works as a pre and probiotic because it builds a good gut microbiome which is important to build brain health, regulate hormones, weight, and insulin, and helps in removing bad gut bacteria. It down-regulates those bad bacteria which can create cravings for sugar, stimulants, carbohydrates, etc and we know that all of these are major causes of dysbiosis of the gut.
- Another important role triphala plays is in protecting the liver. The liver undergoes a lot of work stress, by processing medicines, toxins, pollution, preservatives, junk food, polluted air, etc. These are all major contributors to thyroid, diabetes, pancreas issues, and difficulty in losing body fat. It is important for the liver to be cleansed so that it can stay healthy and perform its 500-plus functions without a glitch. Triphala is helpful but it is also very important to follow a healthy routine and lifestyle.